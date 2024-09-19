White Dudes for Harris Say She's Not Just Another Crappy Option

When Kamala Harris was coronated and the segregated Zoom calls of support started, they all referred to themselves as "for Kamala." The joke peaked with "White Dudes for Kamala," with white dude Pete Buttigieg being the featured guest. Where else can you have a meeting of exclusively white men and not be called racist? We got a look at the White Dudes for Kamala:

These are the guys running “White Dudes for Harris” lmfao pic.twitter.com/zsgHspDTeX — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 28, 2024

Now, White Dudes for Harris has an ad out, strangely sponsored by something called the Beige Rainbow PAC. Instead of getting Buttigieg to narrate, they found a white dude with an authentic New Joisey accent to let you know they know how it feels to go online and have your sex and race blamed for everything. But this particular white dude has done his own research, and you know, Harris and Tim Walz aren't just a crappy option to Donald Trump and his MAGA buddies in their stupid red hats.

This editor's a white dude, and this ad really spoke to him. What do you white dudes out there think?

Proud to unveil the very first ad from #WhiteDudesForHarris! 🎉 We’re coming together to support @KamalaHarris, focusing directly on talking to white dudes about our role in this election. This is just the beginning—we’re showing up, speaking out, and standing for what matters. pic.twitter.com/WAGMb8fbLD — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) September 19, 2024

Powerful stuff, although we would have left out the stock image of the grocery store receipt. Soviet-style price controls will solve that problem, though.

Here’s your throne, King pic.twitter.com/xmUnYl29za — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 19, 2024

"Paid for by Beige Rainbow PAC" WTF? — Phil (@gravityhammer1) September 19, 2024

What is a beige rainbow?

You got me! 😂 At first I thought it was real. So funny! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 19, 2024

Is the target audience for this ad gay guys in NYC, because otherwise I’m not sure if the ad makers have ever met white guys before? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) September 19, 2024

This is the lamest shit I've seen since the last @harryjsisson post — MattATX (@MattATX81) September 19, 2024

“So I’ve been doing my own research…” 😂 — David Cone (@davidadamcone) September 19, 2024

We were assured "doing your own research" was nothing but a path to disinformation. Now it's cool?

This ad looks and sounds like it’s selling cheap pizza, which must be a delicacy for the “hey, white dude” it’s addressing. Pathetic, racist, and insulting. With extra cheese. — Arctic Ninja (@arcticninjapaul) September 19, 2024

I don't think this "white dude for Harris" knows what research is. This is a stupid ad meant for misinformed gullible people who feel shame for being white. This is the definition of racism. — MattATX (@MattATX81) September 19, 2024

Wait. This isn’t a parody? — Jess (@jessiprincey) September 19, 2024

No, this is an actual campaign ad paid for by, again, Beige Rainbow PAC and made by white dudes, for white dudes.

Dude.

***