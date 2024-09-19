White Dudes for Harris Say She's Not Just Another Crappy Option

Border Czar Kamala Won't Like This! Fed Chair Blames Illegal Immigration for Rising...
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on September 19, 2024
When Kamala Harris was coronated and the segregated Zoom calls of support started, they all referred to themselves as "for Kamala." The joke peaked with "White Dudes for Kamala," with white dude Pete Buttigieg being the featured guest. Where else can you have a meeting of exclusively white men and not be called racist? We got a look at the White Dudes for Kamala:

Now, White Dudes for Harris has an ad out, strangely sponsored by something called the Beige Rainbow PAC. Instead of getting Buttigieg to narrate, they found a white dude with an authentic New Joisey accent to let you know they know how it feels to go online and have your sex and race blamed for everything. But this particular white dude has done his own research, and you know, Harris and Tim Walz aren't just a crappy option to Donald Trump and his MAGA buddies in their stupid red hats.

This editor's a white dude, and this ad really spoke to him. What do you white dudes out there think?

Powerful stuff, although we would have left out the stock image of the grocery store receipt. Soviet-style price controls will solve that problem, though.

What is a beige rainbow?

We were assured "doing your own research" was nothing but a path to disinformation. Now it's cool?

No, this is an actual campaign ad paid for by, again, Beige Rainbow PAC and made by white dudes, for white dudes.

Dude.

