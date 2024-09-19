CNN's Peter Hamby Admits the Democrats Haven't Had a Cool Guy Candidate

CNN's Dana Bash hosted a panel Thursday to react to a new poll showing that Donald Trump leads by 14 points with men. Now, obviously, that's going to change once the White Dudes for Harris ad starts making the rounds, but until then, the Harris-Walz campaign is going to have trouble attracting white male voters.
CNN's Peter Hamby admitted that the Democrats have had a "cool guy" candidate in a while — cut to a clip of Dr. Jill Biden telling her husband she thinks he's cool — but now they have Tim Walz, who appeals to your average white dude as well as the guy wearing the "Future is Female" T-shirt.
Peter Hamby: "Donald Trump, he plays golf with Bryson DeChambeau, he goes on Theo Von... Democrats, I'm sorry, they haven't had a cool guy candidate in a while. With all due respect to Tim Walz... he also appeals to that guy... who's wearing a 'Future is Female' shirt." pic.twitter.com/mfEowGcfZa— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024
Tim is the definition of a beta male— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 19, 2024
They wanted so badly to cut him off.— Jason (@JBaber82) September 19, 2024
Tim Walz appeals to males, not men.— Anna Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) September 19, 2024
No Ballz Walz— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 19, 2024
Poor Dana looks like she is going to cry— perrykeet (@perrykeet) September 19, 2024
Yikes that was rough.— Kyle Kincaid (@KyleKincaid75) September 19, 2024
Let's keep it 100%@realDonaldTrump appeals to winners because he is a winner— J Richard Pearcey (@JRichardPearcey) September 19, 2024
Tim Walz appeals to losers because he is a loser
Barring cheating again by the usual losers, Donald Trump Nov 5 will win yet again
Tim Walz doesn't appeal to anyone. What a 🤡— Dantheman199611 (@Dantheman199611) September 19, 2024
They thought the Tim Walz is your dad ploy would stick but it just came off creepy and ick to those who aren’t creepy and ick.— Jeni (@Rebelflick) September 19, 2024
Speaking of "creepy and ick," the first time this editor saw Walz referred to as "America's Dad" was in a Lincoln Project tweet.
Tim Walz only appeals to men who use tampons— DeeNice (@DeeNice821) September 19, 2024
Low-T beta males are a major part of the Democratic voter base.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 19, 2024
They would be embarrassed about it if they had any self-awareness at all. But they don't.
He thinks Walz is cool because he put tampons in men's restrooms for him.— Don Tennison (@dontennison) September 19, 2024
Why isn't decorated combat veteran Walz bringing the ticket the cool white dude vote? He appeals to everybody. He's man enough to admit the future is female.
