CNN's Peter Hamby Admits the Democrats Haven't Had a Cool Guy Candidate

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

CNN's Dana Bash hosted a panel Thursday to react to a new poll showing that Donald Trump leads by 14 points with men. Now, obviously, that's going to change once the White Dudes for Harris ad starts making the rounds, but until then, the Harris-Walz campaign is going to have trouble attracting white male voters.

CNN's Peter Hamby admitted that the Democrats have had a "cool guy" candidate in a while — cut to a clip of Dr. Jill Biden telling her husband she thinks he's cool — but now they have Tim Walz, who appeals to your average white dude as well as the guy wearing the "Future is Female" T-shirt.

Speaking of "creepy and ick," the first time this editor saw Walz referred to as "America's Dad" was in a Lincoln Project tweet.

Why isn't decorated combat veteran Walz bringing the ticket the cool white dude vote? He appeals to everybody. He's man enough to admit the future is female.

***

Tags: CNN DANA BASH DONALD TRUMP TIM WALZ

