CNN's Peter Hamby Admits the Democrats Haven't Had a Cool Guy Candidate

CNN's Dana Bash hosted a panel Thursday to react to a new poll showing that Donald Trump leads by 14 points with men. Now, obviously, that's going to change once the White Dudes for Harris ad starts making the rounds, but until then, the Harris-Walz campaign is going to have trouble attracting white male voters.

CNN's Peter Hamby admitted that the Democrats have had a "cool guy" candidate in a while — cut to a clip of Dr. Jill Biden telling her husband she thinks he's cool — but now they have Tim Walz, who appeals to your average white dude as well as the guy wearing the "Future is Female" T-shirt.

Peter Hamby: "Donald Trump, he plays golf with Bryson DeChambeau, he goes on Theo Von... Democrats, I'm sorry, they haven't had a cool guy candidate in a while. With all due respect to Tim Walz... he also appeals to that guy... who's wearing a 'Future is Female' shirt." pic.twitter.com/mfEowGcfZa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

Tim is the definition of a beta male — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 19, 2024

They wanted so badly to cut him off. — Jason (@JBaber82) September 19, 2024

Tim Walz appeals to males, not men. — Anna Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) September 19, 2024

No Ballz Walz — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 19, 2024

Poor Dana looks like she is going to cry — perrykeet (@perrykeet) September 19, 2024

Yikes that was rough. — Kyle Kincaid (@KyleKincaid75) September 19, 2024

Let's keep it 100%@realDonaldTrump appeals to winners because he is a winner



Tim Walz appeals to losers because he is a loser



Barring cheating again by the usual losers, Donald Trump Nov 5 will win yet again — J Richard Pearcey (@JRichardPearcey) September 19, 2024

Tim Walz doesn't appeal to anyone. What a 🤡 — Dantheman199611 (@Dantheman199611) September 19, 2024

They thought the Tim Walz is your dad ploy would stick but it just came off creepy and ick to those who aren’t creepy and ick. — Jeni (@Rebelflick) September 19, 2024

Speaking of "creepy and ick," the first time this editor saw Walz referred to as "America's Dad" was in a Lincoln Project tweet.

Tim Walz only appeals to men who use tampons — DeeNice (@DeeNice821) September 19, 2024

Low-T beta males are a major part of the Democratic voter base.

They would be embarrassed about it if they had any self-awareness at all. But they don't. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 19, 2024

He thinks Walz is cool because he put tampons in men's restrooms for him. — Don Tennison (@dontennison) September 19, 2024

Why isn't decorated combat veteran Walz bringing the ticket the cool white dude vote? He appeals to everybody. He's man enough to admit the future is female.

