Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots

The talk about Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's stolen valor had died down … leave it to the media to bring it back up for another round. Now this piece was written for the Kansas City Star; however, the Miami Herald also decided it was worth running in their paper, so that's where we found it.

The piece is written by a veteran of the National Guard, Thomas Arnhold. Like Walz, he spent 24 years in the Reserves, so he has an opinion to share — that disparaging Walz's service insults millions of fellow American patriots. Everyone, including J.D. Vance, has made it pretty clear that no one disparages Walz's service in the National Guard. It's his claim of retiring under a rank he didn't earn, choosing to bail on his unit after word got out that they were going to deploy to Iraq, and his claims of having been in a combat situation with a weapon of war, whether in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Disparaging Tim Walz’s military service insults millions of fellow American patriots | Opinion https://t.co/CWV92u8pxi — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 17, 2024

Arnhold writes:

Nor should anyone who served in the Guard or the Reserves be criticized for not deploying overseas. I recently saw a photo of a military dog, with the comment that the dog had deployed more times than Walz.

Yeah, but the dog actually did deploy. Walz claims he did, but he didn't. Well, he was stationed in Italy temporarily, but he never deployed to a war zone.

Tim Walz embellishing his military service insults millions of fellow American patriots.



Being the senior enlisted leader of soldiers going to Iraq and dropping out at the last minute is an insult to those who did their duty and deployed when their country asked them to. https://t.co/hdbC9woXQJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 17, 2024

I dunno man... Do millions of people fabricate their military service? — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) September 17, 2024

Lying about going to combat insults every single American who has served in combat zones. — Take Note USA (@TakeNoteUSA) September 17, 2024

Arnhold writes extensively in his piece about his service, but he never once brings up Walz lying about his.

Walz could have spent his entire National Guard career shoveling shit in Lousiana, and no veteran would insult his service.



But when he dodged a deployment, abandoned his troops and then lied about his rank and his combat service, he deserved to be "disparaged." — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) September 17, 2024

Unless millions of others lied about serving in combat when in fact they never did, the criticism is aimed ONLY at one person



The tactics of identity politics are getting tedious — Proudly Ultra MAGA (@M_B_Bolinger) September 17, 2024

People are not disparaging his actual service, they’re disparaging his lies about going to war. — Pedro Perez-Roura (@ppresq) September 17, 2024

Exactly. It's that simple. Even the Kamala Harris campaign had to put out a Friday night news dump that admitted that Walz "misspoke" about having served in combat.

Stolen Valor:

Walz lying about his service disparages millions of fellow American patriots — USAPatriot (@gobigorgohome28) September 17, 2024

Like most Americans I am grateful to those that serve. And astonished by the number of easily debunked embellishments he has made in describing his service. — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) September 17, 2024

Giving cover to that lying POS and the way he lies about his military service insults millions of fellow American patriots.



Signed – A veteran.



Once again, the Miami Herald shows itself to be one of the worst local newspapers on the planet. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) September 17, 2024

No one is disparaging his military service. We are criticizing his never ending inflation of his resume.



There is a difference. We all had a guy like this in our units. — Chairman of the Peanut Gallery 🛡️ (@Chr_PnutGallery) September 17, 2024

As we said above, Vance has never disparaged him for his service. No one has, except maybe his former commander and several soldiers who served in his unit. He lied about his service. Repeatedly. Why the Miami Herald wants to relitigate this escapes us.

