Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The talk about Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's stolen valor had died down … leave it to the media to bring it back up for another round. Now this piece was written for the Kansas City Star; however, the Miami Herald also decided it was worth running in their paper, so that's where we found it.

The piece is written by a veteran of the National Guard, Thomas Arnhold. Like Walz, he spent 24 years in the Reserves, so he has an opinion to share — that disparaging Walz's service insults millions of fellow American patriots. Everyone, including J.D. Vance, has made it pretty clear that no one disparages Walz's service in the National Guard. It's his claim of retiring under a rank he didn't earn, choosing to bail on his unit after word got out that they were going to deploy to Iraq, and his claims of having been in a combat situation with a weapon of war, whether in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Arnhold writes:

Nor should anyone who served in the Guard or the Reserves be criticized for not deploying overseas. I recently saw a photo of a military dog, with the comment that the dog had deployed more times than Walz. 

Yeah, but the dog actually did deploy. Walz claims he did, but he didn't. Well, he was stationed in Italy temporarily, but he never deployed to a war zone.

Arnhold writes extensively in his piece about his service, but he never once brings up Walz lying about his.

Exactly. It's that simple. Even the Kamala Harris campaign had to put out a Friday night news dump that admitted that Walz "misspoke" about having served in combat.

As we said above, Vance has never disparaged him for his service. No one has, except maybe his former commander and several soldiers who served in his unit. He lied about his service. Repeatedly. Why the Miami Herald wants to relitigate this escapes us.

