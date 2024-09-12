Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
Donald Trump Says There Will Be No Third Debate
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House...
Here's the NY Times' Ruling on Trump's Factual Debate Claim About Kamala Harris
They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in...
GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom...
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular...
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions...
WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking G...
After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize...
So, NOW You Can Define a Woman? Joe Biden's Intern REALLY Eff'd Up...

Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's Lines

Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on September 12, 2024
Grok AI

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is holding a rally — with a whole lot of buses parked outside — in North Carolina, and she's still high on her debate "win." During the debate, moderator Linsey Davis pushed back on Donald Trump's criticism of Obamacare and asked if he had a plan to replace it: yes or no. "So just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan?" she asked in a follow-up (which only Trump seemed to get). Trump said this:

Advertisement

I have concepts of a plan. I'm not president right now. But if we come up with something I would only change it if we come up with something better and less expensive. And there are concepts and options we have to do that. And you'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future.

We don't know how Harris managed to keep from cackling during the debate, but the word "concepts" sent her into hysterical laughter at her rally.

If you haven't hit play, here's a second warning:

You should be.

Barack Obama had a concept of a plan, too. Part of that concept was that "if you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan — period." That turned out to be left-leaning PolitFact's Lie of the Year for 2013. Harris' "plan" is to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

She literally cut-and-pasted the brand-new policy section of her website from Joe Biden's campaign site. What was his plan? "To grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up?" That's a plan?

Advertisement

For what it's worth, her husband Doug Emhoff loves her infectious laughter.

Fair point.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA OBAMACARE RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
ArtistAngie
HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala
Sam J.
They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in the Electoral College
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate Sam J.
Advertisement