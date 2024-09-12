Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's Lines

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is holding a rally — with a whole lot of buses parked outside — in North Carolina, and she's still high on her debate "win." During the debate, moderator Linsey Davis pushed back on Donald Trump's criticism of Obamacare and asked if he had a plan to replace it: yes or no. "So just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan?" she asked in a follow-up (which only Trump seemed to get). Trump said this:

I have concepts of a plan. I'm not president right now. But if we come up with something I would only change it if we come up with something better and less expensive. And there are concepts and options we have to do that. And you'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future.

We don't know how Harris managed to keep from cackling during the debate, but the word "concepts" sent her into hysterical laughter at her rally.

Get ready to witness the most cringe thing you have ever seen in your life. pic.twitter.com/snv6hpJXjL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

If you haven't hit play, here's a second warning:

Warning: Your ears will be gushing blood after watching this clip.pic.twitter.com/KuUaxrj4p7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

I am afraid to watch. — MKB Ultra™ (@TheRealUltraMKB) September 12, 2024

You should be.

Barack Obama had a concept of a plan, too. Part of that concept was that "if you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan — period." That turned out to be left-leaning PolitFact's Lie of the Year for 2013. Harris' "plan" is to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

Is she drunk? — Jack Robinson (@Rob73287304Jack) September 12, 2024

Just as I hoped. She gained confidence and now is out there speaking to the public. Please keep talking!!! — Sergio (@SergioEastW) September 12, 2024

She got that accent back Y'ALL — pufnganj (@pufnganj) September 12, 2024

Those paid zombies behind her forget what they paid for their gas & food and few hours before they were bussed into the “rally” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 12, 2024

Let’s see the details of her middle class plan that she always alludes to — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) September 12, 2024

She literally cut-and-pasted the brand-new policy section of her website from Joe Biden's campaign site. What was his plan? "To grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up?" That's a plan?

She is that drunk chick at the party everyone tries to get away from. — Nate (@Understatenate) September 12, 2024

She really makes the hairs stand up on the back of my neck. This is a dangerous creature. — Michael Nelson (what/me/worry) (@michaelngm30) September 12, 2024

THIS is the real unscripted, unrehearsed cackling idiot!!

Why would any sane person want four more years of that!! — CandyJerseyGirl (@CandyJerseyGirl) September 12, 2024

She sounds hammered — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) September 12, 2024

The giggles and the accent are back.

Kamala Krash continues. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) September 12, 2024

For what it's worth, her husband Doug Emhoff loves her infectious laughter.

"No actual plan - concepts."

That's HER shtick, not his. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) September 12, 2024

He’s not gonna give away his plan so she could try to take that one too. — Patty Lab (@patty8792) September 12, 2024

Fair point.

