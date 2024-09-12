Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's Lines

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is holding a rally — with a whole lot of buses parked outside — in North Carolina, and she's still high on her debate "win." During the debate, moderator Linsey Davis pushed back on Donald Trump's criticism of Obamacare and asked if he had a plan to replace it: yes or no. "So just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan?" she asked in a follow-up (which only Trump seemed to get). Trump said this:
I have concepts of a plan. I'm not president right now. But if we come up with something I would only change it if we come up with something better and less expensive. And there are concepts and options we have to do that. And you'll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future.
We don't know how Harris managed to keep from cackling during the debate, but the word "concepts" sent her into hysterical laughter at her rally.
Get ready to witness the most cringe thing you have ever seen in your life. pic.twitter.com/snv6hpJXjL— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024
If you haven't hit play, here's a second warning:
Warning: Your ears will be gushing blood after watching this clip.pic.twitter.com/KuUaxrj4p7— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024
I am afraid to watch.— MKB Ultra™ (@TheRealUltraMKB) September 12, 2024
You should be.
Barack Obama had a concept of a plan, too. Part of that concept was that "if you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan — period." That turned out to be left-leaning PolitFact's Lie of the Year for 2013. Harris' "plan" is to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.
September 12, 2024
Recommended
Is she drunk?— Jack Robinson (@Rob73287304Jack) September 12, 2024
Just as I hoped. She gained confidence and now is out there speaking to the public. Please keep talking!!!— Sergio (@SergioEastW) September 12, 2024
September 12, 2024
She got that accent back Y'ALL— pufnganj (@pufnganj) September 12, 2024
Those paid zombies behind her forget what they paid for their gas & food and few hours before they were bussed into the “rally”— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 12, 2024
Let’s see the details of her middle class plan that she always alludes to— Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) September 12, 2024
She literally cut-and-pasted the brand-new policy section of her website from Joe Biden's campaign site. What was his plan? "To grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up?" That's a plan?
She is that drunk chick at the party everyone tries to get away from.— Nate (@Understatenate) September 12, 2024
She really makes the hairs stand up on the back of my neck. This is a dangerous creature.— Michael Nelson (what/me/worry) (@michaelngm30) September 12, 2024
THIS is the real unscripted, unrehearsed cackling idiot!!— CandyJerseyGirl (@CandyJerseyGirl) September 12, 2024
Why would any sane person want four more years of that!!
She sounds hammered— James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) September 12, 2024
The giggles and the accent are back.— Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) September 12, 2024
Kamala Krash continues.
For what it's worth, her husband Doug Emhoff loves her infectious laughter.
"No actual plan - concepts."— Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) September 12, 2024
That's HER shtick, not his.
He’s not gonna give away his plan so she could try to take that one too.— Patty Lab (@patty8792) September 12, 2024
Fair point.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member