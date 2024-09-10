Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate

MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on September 10, 2024
Rick T. Wilking/Pool via AP

As we wrote the other day, NBC News reported that Vice President Kamala Harris was preparing for Tuesday night's debate by considering the possibility that Donald Trump would make derogatory comments about her. Thanks to microphones being turned off, she can forget about repeating her "I'm speaking" moment with Mike Pence. Plus, liberal pundits even admitted that Trump managed to behave himself during his debate with Joe Biden.

Politico says that Trump is about to face his "woman problem" at the debate. Women largely support Harris, and they'll be seeing a mean old man attacking what could be the first female president.

Politico reports:

Former President Donald Trump is already underwater by double digits with female voters in the polls.

Now Trump will stand on stage next to a woman he has publicly and privately derided in language widely viewed as sexist. His allies hope he doesn’t make things worse when he squares off against Vice President Kamala Harris at the debate.

In past debates against Hillary Clinton, Trump tried to undermine, belittle or humiliate both her and female debate moderators. This time, his advisers have pushed him to focus on Harris’ record and try not to let her get under his skin.

Oh, so Trump treated Hillary Clinton like an opponent,  and he even tried to humiliate female debate moderators (citation needed).

Trump's woman problem is that he'll have to walk on eggshells to avoid being called a misogynist for hitting Harris on her record as senator and vice president.

Bringing up her record and her numerous flip-flops will be considered brutish behavior by Trump. How could he attack a woman like that?

***

