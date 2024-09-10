Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate

As we wrote the other day, NBC News reported that Vice President Kamala Harris was preparing for Tuesday night's debate by considering the possibility that Donald Trump would make derogatory comments about her. Thanks to microphones being turned off, she can forget about repeating her "I'm speaking" moment with Mike Pence. Plus, liberal pundits even admitted that Trump managed to behave himself during his debate with Joe Biden.

Politico says that Trump is about to face his "woman problem" at the debate. Women largely support Harris, and they'll be seeing a mean old man attacking what could be the first female president.

Trump is already underwater by double digits with female voters. Now he’ll have to stand on stage next to a woman he has publicly and privately attacked for her gender and race. 👉 https://t.co/xCjkWELxqe



(📷 AP) pic.twitter.com/f8Lpjm0Pq9 — POLITICO (@politico) September 10, 2024

Politico reports:

Former President Donald Trump is already underwater by double digits with female voters in the polls. Now Trump will stand on stage next to a woman he has publicly and privately derided in language widely viewed as sexist. His allies hope he doesn’t make things worse when he squares off against Vice President Kamala Harris at the debate. In past debates against Hillary Clinton, Trump tried to undermine, belittle or humiliate both her and female debate moderators. This time, his advisers have pushed him to focus on Harris’ record and try not to let her get under his skin.

Oh, so Trump treated Hillary Clinton like an opponent, and he even tried to humiliate female debate moderators (citation needed).

Kamala Harris is America's woman problem. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 10, 2024

Trump's woman problem is that he'll have to walk on eggshells to avoid being called a misogynist for hitting Harris on her record as senator and vice president.

He never attacked her for her gender or her race you propagandist liars. He did attack her for using her gender and race for political purposes. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) September 10, 2024

Kamala is down 17% with men. Where is the Politico article discussing her struggles with this demographic — Orange Lives Matter (@OrangePhoenix47) September 10, 2024

Valid attacks are valid. — OmnipotentKev (@KevOmnipotent) September 10, 2024

Trump is in a stronger position today than he ever was in 2016 or 2020. — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) September 10, 2024

Pretty sure everyone at some point has ridiculed this woman; and not just for fun — BHope727 (@Bhizzler) September 10, 2024

He has done neither. Harris must be polling horribly because the desperation over here at politico is palpable. — FreeRaccoon (@QRatioed) September 10, 2024

Propaganda — Crete Monsta (@AjThomp20892975) September 10, 2024

So? Trump leads her in all other categories and is gaining steadily with certain demographics of women. You're not making the point you think you are. — ironwillforge4 (@ironwillforge4) September 10, 2024

Playing the victim card is so much easier than talking about her record, huh? — KennyK (@ken3598) September 10, 2024

Bringing up her record and her numerous flip-flops will be considered brutish behavior by Trump. How could he attack a woman like that?

Kamala Harris may try to play the gender/race card, but the proof is in her failed deadly anti-American policies. She'll have to stand next to a man with strong, prpven policies that will rescue struggling Americans, suffering under the Harris policies from the past 4 years — Rebecca Ellis (@Rebecca79177750) September 10, 2024

