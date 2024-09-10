NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'

Remember the other day when they made President Joe Biden sit at that tiny desk? That was embarrassing.
Don't worry about tonight's debate, though … ABC has made a special tiny podium for Kamala Harris.
This is absolutely hilarious. ABC made a custom mini podium for Kamala Harris to stand at so she would appear to be the same size as Trump on television. pic.twitter.com/fkU2qIQLuc— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 10, 2024
Plus, the New York Times reports that some consider Harris to have "Tall Energy."
Hahahaha what pic.twitter.com/bPazAf8tX9— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 10, 2024
Kamala Harris’s height — she is 5 feet 4¼ inches tall — came up over the weekend as a potential issue for Tuesday night’s debate. Donald Trump has insisted she shouldn’t be allowed to use “boxes or artificial lifts” during the debate.— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 10, 2024
Reminds me of this classic NYT coverage of Hillary in 2016 (yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/IATQ2bJQva— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 10, 2024
WTF is Tall Energy?— Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) September 10, 2024
That’s worse than “Joy”.— Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) September 10, 2024
I thought she was “brat?” Now she’s Tall Energy? 😂— Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) September 10, 2024
So instead ABC built her a smaller podium.— BigPicture425 (@BigPicture425) September 10, 2024
What concession was Trump afforded?
I’m guessing none because ABC is in the tank for Kamala.
Ah, they try so hard.— She B Right (@SheBisRight) September 10, 2024
Tall energy? I think they meant vacuum energy, because she really sucks.— Scotty B (@ScottyB1256683) September 10, 2024
It is definitely not an issue and it's crazy that you're reporting like it is— Casey (@PenYesac) September 10, 2024
Voters don't care about Harris' height. It's ridiculous for the Times to publish a whole article on her Tall Energy.
