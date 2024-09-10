While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris...
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly...
Why We Need the SAVE Act: Loophole in Wisconsin Law Could Allow 150,000...
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY...
May the FARCE Be With You: The Hill Says Dick Cheney, Once the...
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings...
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time...
Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip
Eric Swalwell Has a Complete Meltdown Over Trump Cat Memes
The 'Illegal Migrants Eating Pets' Commentary Has Become Even More Absurd
LOL WUT? Watch Joe Biden Try to Compliment Tammy Duckworth, Fail HILARIOUSLY

NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Remember the other day when they made President Joe Biden sit at that tiny desk? That was embarrassing.

Don't worry about tonight's debate, though … ABC has made a special tiny podium for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Plus, the New York Times reports that some consider Harris to have "Tall Energy."

Recommended

Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Voters don't care about Harris' height. It's ridiculous for the Times to publish a whole article on her Tall Energy.

***

Tags: DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
justmindy
Tulsi Gabbard Claims Kamala's Debate Practice Makes Her Look Like a Certain Profession and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes (WATCH)
justmindy
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris Is 'Breath of Fresh Air'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record Grateful Calvin
Advertisement