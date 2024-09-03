Here's President Biden at His Tiny Fake White House Desk

President Joe Biden is back at the White House after a week's vacation in California followed by another vacation in Delaware. Actually, he's at the White House set that the administration has set up. In case you were wondering who's been running the country for the past couple of weeks, rest assured that Biden is back at his tiny little desk.
Folks …
This has got to be AI. Seriously, this isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/lBV8rbGivL— @amuse (@amuse) September 3, 2024
It's not real.
We wonder how many takes this took.
Wait.— RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2024
They broke out the fake White House set again? https://t.co/OyOa1VrfKg
Oh it’s real my friend. Other nations are laughing at us right now.— Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) September 3, 2024
Dear God.— Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) September 3, 2024
That’s embarrassing
Is that the kiddie desk in the White House day care?— InfosecMike (@SamSecGuy) September 3, 2024
SNL sets look more realistic than this.— Heavyfuel (@heavyfuel1973) September 3, 2024
What the hell am I watching ?
An AI president and presidential candidate would do better than these two.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 3, 2024
Apparently it's not AI, it's true. It is Biden's little pretend office in a corner of his house.— Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) September 3, 2024
The short desk wears him well.— Legit Perspective 👀 (@lgt_perspective) September 3, 2024
Why is he NEVER in the Oval Office?— Political Junkbox (@politicojunkbox) September 3, 2024
Harris is having new curtains put in.
September 3, 2024
Barack was using the Oval Office.— NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) September 3, 2024
It's quite amazing to watch this "who cares, it's over anyway" attitude.— John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) September 3, 2024
Can someone explain to me exactly what this is? Why in heaven's name do they have him sitting at this tiny desk? The optics are terrible. Why are they making him look smaller than he already is? They're already unburdening themselves from what has been?— Morissa Marcinka (@Momar528) September 3, 2024
He didn't have much to say to reporters afterward:
Joe Biden had to be escorted out of this room like a toddler...— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 3, 2024
Remember when we were told these were just "Cheap Fakes?"
Do not forget: Kamala Harris was a part of this coverup. She knew what he was and she lied about it. pic.twitter.com/stQ0UiL9DE
Looks like first day of kindergarten.— BeSilentIfYouChoose (@silent_choose) September 3, 2024
What's up with that tiny desk? It's like they are trying to humiliate him now.— Sherry Cola (@HamlinFanGrl01) September 3, 2024
Someone was good enough to have brought his binder and set it up for him as a prop.
