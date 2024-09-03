WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't...
Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete,...
'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans fo...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Grocery Costs Have Come Down Over the Last Year
Kamala Harris Attacked Gold Star Families, but The Hill Insists She's Ready to...
Kamala Claims to Have Always Had Only 'One Client' (LOL, Guess How THAT...
Tablet Magazine: COVID Was Merely Crisis the Left Needed to Push Voting Reform...
Illegal Voting Is 'Rare' Says AP, As They Wonder Why Republicans Are Making...
There Will Be Justice: Andrew Cuomo Set to Testify Next Week on COVID...
Joe Biden Ignores Press Questions As Handlers Push Reporters Out
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About...
Thanks, Border Czar Kamala! 75 Percent of Arrests in NYC Are Illegal Immigrants
Trump WON! Mark Cuban Throws YUGE HISSY-FIT Over Trump/Kamala Poll Results, Cries About...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Tim Walz Using MN AG and Overall Tool Keith Ellison...

Here's President Biden at His Tiny Fake White House Desk

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on September 03, 2024
Twitter

President Joe Biden is back at the White House after a week's vacation in California followed by another vacation in Delaware. Actually, he's at the White House set that the administration has set up. In case you were wondering who's been running the country for the past couple of weeks, rest assured that Biden is back at his tiny little desk.

Advertisement

Folks …

It's not real. 

We wonder how many takes this took.

Harris is having new curtains put in.

Recommended

Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He didn't have much to say to reporters afterward:

Someone was good enough to have brought his binder and set it up for him as a prop.

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat
Amy Curtis
Kamala Claims to Have Always Had Only 'One Client' (LOL, Guess How THAT Went Over on Twitter)
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Douglas K. Murray Reminds Piers Morgan It's HAMAS, Not Israel, Who Won't Compromise
Amy Curtis
'Character' Matters, Spelling Apparently Doesn't: Check Out MAJOR Error on 'Republicans for Harris' Sign
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Scumbag Rick Wilson for GROSSLY Sexist, Creepy Post About a Woman's Privates
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Grocery Costs Have Come Down Over the Last Year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Women ALWAYS LOSE: JK Rowling and Others Run LAPS Around Trans Paralympic Athlete, Label Him a Cheat Amy Curtis
Advertisement