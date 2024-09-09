Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging

New York Magazine Explores the 'Joyous Plot' to Elect Kamala Harris
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 09, 2024
Twitter

While Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was out spice shopping, she zoomed in on a woman who was apparently in tears over the very sight of Harris. Harris posted a clip — shot from several angles — hugging the woman and telling her it was all going to be good.

Ben Shapiro was not impressed:

This editor would accept a hug from Donald Trump, but he wouldn't cry.

Mark Cuban was shocked by Shapiro's callous statement, noting that empathy and kindness (and joy) are skills possessed by the great leaders in 2024. Much like walking with his wife, Melania, Donald Trump has never been spotted hugging anyone. He did leave his bulletproof enclosure recently to hug a supporter who'd fainted, but the replies assured us the whole thing had been staged … not al all like Harris' moment.

Staged. How staged can you get? Harris, on the other hand …

And no, she was not at the dignified transfer ceremony where Joe Biden was caught repeatedly looking at his watch.

There are plenty of photos out there of Trump giving hugs, so we know he's capable. 

