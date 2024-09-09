Mark Cuban Wants a Presidential Candidate Capable of Hugging

While Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was out spice shopping, she zoomed in on a woman who was apparently in tears over the very sight of Harris. Harris posted a clip — shot from several angles — hugging the woman and telling her it was all going to be good.

We are all in this together, standing strong. pic.twitter.com/DMzKqI3Pnk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2024

Ben Shapiro was not impressed:

If you want your presidential candidate to hug you, please seek psychological help https://t.co/Ob0jfZJ6BS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2024

This editor would accept a hug from Donald Trump, but he wouldn't cry.

Mark Cuban was shocked by Shapiro's callous statement, noting that empathy and kindness (and joy) are skills possessed by the great leaders in 2024. Much like walking with his wife, Melania, Donald Trump has never been spotted hugging anyone. He did leave his bulletproof enclosure recently to hug a supporter who'd fainted, but the replies assured us the whole thing had been staged … not al all like Harris' moment.

WHOLESOME: President Trump leaves the podium to hug a member of the crowd in North Carolina who had a medical emergency.



This is the President Trump the media will never show you. pic.twitter.com/6lgDJyMb0I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Staged. How staged can you get? Harris, on the other hand …

It was staged. You're really losing your mind, more than usual. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 9, 2024

The 13 soldier’s families from Abbey Gate are still waiting for that “hug”. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 9, 2024

And no, she was not at the dignified transfer ceremony where Joe Biden was caught repeatedly looking at his watch.

Mark likes the kind of “empathy and kindness” in American leadership that normalizes armed gangs of Venezuelan illegals taking over apartment complexes in cities and Haitian migrants eating family pets in small towns — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 9, 2024

Genuine hugs are endearing.



Kamala hugs are a gimmick. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 9, 2024

That video was confirmed as staged.



Now all we have to do is wait for you to be confirmed as blackmailed or purchased.



Down bad Mark, your jealousy for Trump and Elon shows. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) September 9, 2024

Hugs are way more important than being able to afford things. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 9, 2024

Mark Cuban’s guide to a good presidential candidate (updated):



1. Must be a good hugger.



2. Must invest in startups that don’t involve a family member.



3. “I want my kids to be just like this person.”



4. Someone who gives almost no press conferences and interviews. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2024

Mark needs a hug.



Where have all the strong men gone? — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) September 9, 2024

I’m going to see if I can pay my bills with hugs. — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) September 9, 2024

There are plenty of photos out there of Trump giving hugs, so we know he's capable.

I would imagine nearly all presidential candidates, being humans, are capable of hugging. I'd like one capable of something more, like perhaps not getting 13 American soldiers murdered in Afghanistan or creating 40-year inflation or ass-kissing Iran. https://t.co/VGSsWCTXLy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2024

But I hope she gives you a hug while she taxes your unearned capital gains at 25%. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2024

