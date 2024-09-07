Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
In a Blow to Digital Media, Internet Archive Loses Its Appeal in Publisher...
Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must...
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective...
City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants
Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
MSNBC Writes That Elon Musk's X Is a Poison and Everyone Needs to...
LOL: David Hogg Blames Dems' Failure to Demonstrate What Masculinity Looks Like for...
Washington Post Columnist Tells Us Exactly Which Spices Kamala Harris Just Bought
WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to...
President Joe Biden Wishes He Could Put Trump in the Middle of Arizona
Insufferable Shrew Randi Weingarten DESTROYED for Praising Biden-Harris Over Women Going B...
Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)

Multiple People Reported Shot in 'Active Shooter' Situation on Kentucky Interstate

Brett T.  |  7:50 PM on September 07, 2024
Townhall Media

We're getting word that there's an active shooter in Kentucky who has reported killed multiple people. Citizens are being urged to avoid I-75:

Advertisement


Fox News reports:

"Numerous persons" have been shot in an "active shooter" situation on Interstate 75 near exit 49 just north of London, Kentucky, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening. 

The sheriff’s office said the highway was closed near the exit, which is nine miles north of London. 

Police are still searching for the suspect, Reuters reported.

Stay safe.

Recommended

'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield
Laura W.
Advertisement

We'll have more on this as the situation develops.

***

Tags: KENTUCKY SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield
Laura W.
LOL: David Hogg Blames Dems' Failure to Demonstrate What Masculinity Looks Like for Men Leaving the Party
Amy Curtis
City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants
Brett T.
Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must Live Under a Rock
justmindy
Former LEO Val Demmings Can’t Believe FOP Would Endorse Trump
Brett T.
Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Defiant' Deadbeat Dad's Bulletproof Brain Can't Grasp Why Trump Would Need a Protective Shield Laura W.
Advertisement