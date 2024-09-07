Multiple People Reported Shot in 'Active Shooter' Situation on Kentucky Interstate

We're getting word that there's an active shooter in Kentucky who has reported killed multiple people. Citizens are being urged to avoid I-75:

Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.

I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved. ^AB

‘Numerous’ people shot in ‘active shooter’ situation on highway near small town in Kentucky https://t.co/wvImpeUmr0

Fox News reports:

"Numerous persons" have been shot in an "active shooter" situation on Interstate 75 near exit 49 just north of London, Kentucky, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the highway was closed near the exit, which is nine miles north of London.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Reuters reported.