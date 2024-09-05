Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account

The media has been doing its best to help the Harris-Walz campaign with its branding message. As David Harsanyi pointed out, the day Kamala Harris named Tim Walz as her running mate, the media decided to tell us how "folksy" he was. ABC, NPR, POLITICO, NBC, Bloomberg … even the BBC weighed in on Walz's "folksy demeanor."

After the Democrat elites forced Joe Biden out of the race, the Democrats and the media all adopted the message of "joy" that surrounded Harris' candidacy. Harris and Walz were joyful warriors putting forth a joyful message that was resonating with voters. The Democratic National Convention was powered by joy.

As if they didn't already have Harris HQ (formerly Biden-Harris HQ), the Harris campaign has set up another X account, this one called Team Kamala (which cable TV host was it who scolded us all for not referring to her as Vice President Harris?). Harris used her Kamala Harris account to invite fellow joyful warriors to follow her.

The thrill is gone https://t.co/TrpKzd0aqf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 5, 2024

Yeah I think running solely on JOY! has limits. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) September 5, 2024

So much joy. pic.twitter.com/aOMpdqNG9z — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 4, 2024

They just need to keep the "joy" narrative going for another two months and avoid talking about policy.

How very reminiscent of Nazi Germany of you. pic.twitter.com/GrBncPY155 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 5, 2024

Friendly reminder that you’re in the midst of a media psyop. 👀 https://t.co/W3lRdzjHUh — James Li (@5149jamesli) September 4, 2024

Joyful warriors are the most hateful people on X — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 5, 2024

As if that weren't cringeworthy enough, the Democrats are inviting all hotties to follow:

There’s a new place for hotties to get their Harris content—go follow @TeamKamala! https://t.co/JFyIUymQEl — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 5, 2024

We don’t think hotties means what you think it means — Based spaghetti monster (@csmgeorgian) September 5, 2024

Got to keep starting new accounts because the old ones keep getting ratio’d so hard. — Mike Fitzgerald (@fitzgeraldland) September 5, 2024

"Hotties?" — Diana Kline (@morgansinkc) September 5, 2024

You don't have any hotties. — Axidava (@axidava) September 5, 2024

You can cut the joy with a knife up in here it’s so thick. — KENNEDY COALITION (@RallyRoundRFKJr) September 5, 2024

Harris certainly does have some hotties endorsing her, like Liz Cheney, Randi Weingarten, and Mary Trump.

