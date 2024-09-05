Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for...
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act
Politico Does Some MAJOR Wishcasting With Headline About Trump's 'Shrinking Map'
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces...
SERIOUSLY?! Woke BBC Tells Viewers to 'Check Your Chests' During BREAST CANCER Documentary
Don't Look Away: THIS Is What Pro-Hamas Protesters and Anti-Israel Goons Support, and...
Elon Musk: Trump Must Win If We're to Preserve Freedom and Meritocracy
Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only...
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment
LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals...
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was...

Kamala Harris Welcomes Joyful Warriors (and Hotties) to Official Team Kamala Account

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 05, 2024
Meme

The media has been doing its best to help the Harris-Walz campaign with its branding message. As David Harsanyi pointed out, the day Kamala Harris named Tim Walz as her running mate, the media decided to tell us how "folksy" he was. ABC, NPR, POLITICO, NBC, Bloomberg … even the BBC weighed in on Walz's "folksy demeanor."

Advertisement

After the Democrat elites forced Joe Biden out of the race, the Democrats and the media all adopted the message of "joy" that surrounded Harris' candidacy. Harris and Walz were joyful warriors putting forth a joyful message that was resonating with voters. The Democratic National Convention was powered by joy. 

As if they didn't already have Harris HQ (formerly Biden-Harris HQ), the Harris campaign has set up another X account, this one called Team Kamala (which cable TV host was it who scolded us all for not referring to her as Vice President Harris?). Harris used her Kamala Harris account to invite fellow joyful warriors to follow her.

They just need to keep the "joy" narrative going for another two months and avoid talking about policy.

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As if that weren't cringeworthy enough, the Democrats are inviting all hotties to follow:

Harris certainly does have some hotties endorsing her, like Liz Cheney, Randi Weingarten, and Mary Trump.

***

Tags: CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS TWITTER TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for 11 Million Undocumented
Brett T.
'He's Just Like Us!' Donald Trump Creates HILARIOUS Viral Moment as He Denounces Mosquitos
Grateful Calvin
GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Admits They Shouldn't Have Called It the Inflation Reduction Act
Brett T.
LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals from Voter Rolls
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral College Amy Curtis
Advertisement