Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in Charge

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Elon Musk said he "can't wait," if asked, to audit federal agencies and identify programs to cut if Donald Trump is elected. Trump was speaking to The Economic Club of New York Thursday morning and credited Musk with the idea of creating a government efficiency commission. Trump said Musk would be a great choice to head the effort if he can find the time.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "At the suggestion of @elonmusk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement, I will create a Government Efficiency Commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government — and making recommendations… pic.twitter.com/ETZcsf7qbR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024

"… and making recommendations for drastic reforms."

A complete financial and performance audit of the federal government? Yes, please!

This is badly needed https://t.co/H9AKYbDssZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

A lot of people Tuesday mentioned that Musk had managed to cut 80 percent of Twitter's workforce and still keep the lights on.

The U.S. government is the country's largest employer.

Department of Government Efficiency!

Where do we start, the FBI or the CIA? How about the suddenly politicized Secret Service? — Bubbs (@BubbsRubs) September 5, 2024

Finally, a plan to tackle government waste head-on. If Trump & Elon can actually eliminate fraud and inefficiency, it would be a game-changer for taxpayers. Let's hold our leaders accountable and see if they can deliver on this promise. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 5, 2024

Let's see if the Kamala Harris campaign rips off this idea. We wonder who they'd get to head their commission … is there a Democrat for smaller government?

