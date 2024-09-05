Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only...
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment
LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals...
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was...
BASED: John Fetterman BLASTS Meta Oversight Board for Saying Anti-Israel Slogan Isn't Hate...
The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing...
WOMP WOMP: Adding Tim Walz to the Ticket Has HURT Kamala in Minnesota
THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs...
Chasten Buttigieg Really Seems to HATE the Idea of Grandmas Providing Childcare
DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools...
WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation by Making THIS Policy...
Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech If...
WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's...
Even CNN's Calling Out Harris for Border Wall Hypocrisy and Ripping Off Trump...

Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in Charge

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Elon Musk said he "can't wait," if asked, to audit federal agencies and identify programs to cut if Donald Trump is elected. Trump was speaking to The Economic Club of New York Thursday morning and credited Musk with the idea of creating a government efficiency commission. Trump said Musk would be a great choice to head the effort if he can find the time.

Advertisement

"… and making recommendations for drastic reforms."

A complete financial and performance audit of the federal government? Yes, please!

A lot of people Tuesday mentioned that Musk had managed to cut 80 percent of Twitter's workforce and still keep the lights on.

The U.S. government is the country's largest employer.

Recommended

THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Department of Government Efficiency!

Let's see if the Kamala Harris campaign rips off this idea. We wonder who they'd get to head their commission … is there a Democrat for smaller government?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING
Amy Curtis
LET'S GO! America First Legal Sues EVERY County in Arizona to Remove Illegals from Voter Rolls
Amy Curtis
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment
Brett T.
WATCH: 'Should've Named It What It Was!' Biden Admits Inflation Reduction Act Was Green New Deal SCAM
Amy Curtis
The Nation Aims for Worst Take of the Year Complaining About Democrats Embracing 'Dark Side' of Football
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris' Electric Vehicle Mandate Will FAIL: Volvo Abandons Goal to Sell Only EVs by 2030
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THEY KNEW: Docs Reveal FBI, DHS, Colorado AG Were Aware of Venezuelan Gangs and DID NOTHING Amy Curtis
Advertisement