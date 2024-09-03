Elon Musk Can’t Wait for a Role in Auditing Government Agencies

The Left Thinks You're Too Gullible to Enjoy Freedom of Speech
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

Elon Musk knows something about running companies. Liberals thought his purchase of Twitter would collapse the social media platform, as they all had pledged to leave for Mastadon if the sale went through. Remember when Musk entered Twitter headquarters in October 2022 carrying a kitchen sink? Musk cut a lot of fat from Twitter, and many of those employees considered it a favor because they'd rather be laid off than work for Musk.

There had been some talk earlier this year about Musk having some role in the Trump administration, perhaps as the leader of the to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency. During this election year, Democrats, and especially teachers' union presidents are warning that Donald Trump wants to eliminate the Department of Education. We'd love to see an audit of the department, which has spent billions of taxpayer dollars and has nothing to show for it but lower proficiency scores in math and reading.

Conservatives have a wish list of three-letter agencies they'd like to see dismantled. Maybe it could happen.

There's the sink. Everything must go, including the kitchen sink.

The source for that story is the Washington Post, so things are getting serious. Musk says he's ready to rock:

How amazing would that be?

You know, of course, that the federal government is the largest employer in the United States.

But we just hired 87,000 IRS employees to help go after those billionaires who aren't paying their fair share.

First, do as Ron DeSantis did and do away with all of the DEI departments … then move on to the other three-letter agencies.

***

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT

