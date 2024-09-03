Elon Musk Can’t Wait for a Role in Auditing Government Agencies

Elon Musk knows something about running companies. Liberals thought his purchase of Twitter would collapse the social media platform, as they all had pledged to leave for Mastadon if the sale went through. Remember when Musk entered Twitter headquarters in October 2022 carrying a kitchen sink? Musk cut a lot of fat from Twitter, and many of those employees considered it a favor because they'd rather be laid off than work for Musk.

Advertisement

There had been some talk earlier this year about Musk having some role in the Trump administration, perhaps as the leader of the to-be-created Department of Government Efficiency. During this election year, Democrats, and especially teachers' union presidents are warning that Donald Trump wants to eliminate the Department of Education. We'd love to see an audit of the department, which has spent billions of taxpayer dollars and has nothing to show for it but lower proficiency scores in math and reading.

Conservatives have a wish list of three-letter agencies they'd like to see dismantled. Maybe it could happen.

BREAKING: Trump is eyeing a plan that could give Elon Musk a role in auditing U.S. agencies. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 2, 2024

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/MMEuChGtIc — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 2, 2024

There's the sink. Everything must go, including the kitchen sink.

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP CONSIDERS ELON FOR ROLE IN AUDITING U.S. AGENCIES



Trump is reportedly eyeing a plan to involve prominent business executives, including Elon, in auditing federal agencies to identify programs to cut.



Elon has already shown interest in taking on the role.



Source: The… pic.twitter.com/QXluwFeonm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 2, 2024

The source for that story is the Washington Post, so things are getting serious. Musk says he's ready to rock:

I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go. https://t.co/BOh3MIv4sJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

How amazing would that be?

Time to clean house! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 3, 2024

You know, of course, that the federal government is the largest employer in the United States.

This is a very big reason permanent DC hates and fears Trump: accountability and reform. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2024

The US Government is the most inefficient company in the world.



We need to fix that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 3, 2024

This is the BEST NEWS of the day..



This MUST happen! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 3, 2024

"Yes sir. Cut 100% of the IRS, FBI and ATF" — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) September 3, 2024

But we just hired 87,000 IRS employees to help go after those billionaires who aren't paying their fair share.

Elon is going to have trouble finding governmental regulations and employees who DON’T need to go. — Derek J Goff (@DJGoff_Esq) September 3, 2024

DOGE.



Department of government efficiency!



Let’s go @elonmusk — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 3, 2024

Advertisement

The MEGA plan

Make Efficiency Great Again pic.twitter.com/jH1Kuedgzp — Oukham (@OPteemyst) September 3, 2024

A lot of government officials reading this right now pic.twitter.com/FXO8xNBmrh — Dan (@KettlebellDan) September 3, 2024

Civil service jobs turned into DEI welfare positions. Drain that swamp of EVERY unneeded agency and position. — Discussion4 Truth (@Discuss4Truth) September 3, 2024

We need to stop and eliminate the government waste, let’s do this! — Elizabeth Helgelien (@ElizabethForNV) September 3, 2024

If you didn’t have a reason to vote for Trump before, this is a great one. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 3, 2024

First, do as Ron DeSantis did and do away with all of the DEI departments … then move on to the other three-letter agencies.

***