Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz made hasty retreats when asked questions by the press. Harris just ignored the press altogether, while Walz got up and walked away when asked if he was going to be answering any policy questions.

Reporter: “Governor, are you going to take ANY policy questions?"



Walz: Walks away

pic.twitter.com/tGJgm0FXqb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2024

WPMT reporter Alyssa Kratz shared that not only was Walz not taking questions — he'd banned reporters from setting up microphones.

Reporters keep not minding their own damn business, I guess. pic.twitter.com/byuS67mz2n — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 4, 2024

"Walz is not taking questions from the media while here. We were also not allowed to put microphones up by Gov. Walz."



Not allowed? What happened to a free and fair press who would break these rules in the name of Democracy?



Good journalists would put a microphone up by him,… https://t.co/RgAt3oanCs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2024

… then when confronted, or escorted out, record the entire thing. But these aren't actual journalists. They are fans along for the ride.

Journalists there were told to "not disrupt the program" by asking questions.

We'd forgotten about Hillary Clinton's aides forming a corral around her to keep the press at a safe distance.

What does she mean they were "not allowed" to put up microphones while Walz was speaking? Was this a rule from his handlers? Did the reporters comply and "not disrupt the program" with questions? It would be nice to hear some policies from Walz.

***