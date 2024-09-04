Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop

New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz made hasty retreats when asked questions by the press. Harris just ignored the press altogether, while Walz got up and walked away when asked if he was going to be answering any policy questions.

WPMT reporter Alyssa Kratz shared that not only was Walz not taking questions — he'd banned reporters from setting up microphones.

… then when confronted, or escorted out, record the entire thing. But these aren't actual journalists. They are fans along for the ride.

Journalists there were told to "not disrupt the program" by asking questions.

We'd forgotten about Hillary Clinton's aides forming a corral around her to keep the press at a safe distance.

What does she mean they were "not allowed" to put up microphones while Walz was speaking? Was this a rule from his handlers? Did the reporters comply and "not disrupt the program" with questions? It would be nice to hear some policies from Walz.

