Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation

As we reported earlier, CNN announced some "EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS": The U.S. was going to accuse Russia of a sustained effort to influence the 2024 election. CNN's sources were right on this one: later in the day, the Justice Department held a press conference announcing indictments and the seizure of internet domains in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The U.S. government announces criminal charges and the seizure of internet domains arising from Russian efforts to influence election. https://t.co/cuCippZaZg — The Associated Press (@AP) September 4, 2024

Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee, and David Klepper report for the AP:

One criminal case disclosed by the Justice Department accuses two employees of RT, a Russian state media company, of covertly funding a Tennessee-based content creation company with nearly $10 million to publish English-language videos on platforms including TikTok and YouTube with messages in favor of the Russia government’s interests and agenda, including about the war in Ukraine. The videos were seen millions of times. The Justice Department says the company, which it did not identify, did not disclose that it was funded by RT and did not register as required by law as an agent of a foreign principal. In the other action, officials announced the seizure of 32 internet domains that were used by the Kremlin to spread Russian propaganda and weaken global support for Ukraine. The websites were designed to look like authentic news sites but were actually fake. Though the Justice Department did not identify which candidate in particular the campaign was meant to boost, internal strategy notes released Wednesday make clear that Trump and his campaign were the intended beneficiaries.

That's odd because back in February, the AP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer to see President Joe Biden win a second term.

Examples of those fake news domains included CNN California and BBC California.

One of the dummy social media accounts that the DOJ cites as part of a so called massive Russian influence op is called "CNN California" and had 7 followers pic.twitter.com/4mCVeK9bj9 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 4, 2024

Massive influence! — GenX Politics (@GenXPolitico1) September 4, 2024

No way they’re going to try the Russian collusion thing again. Their base is dumb, but there has to be a line somewhere. — Stephen (@dfinn4) September 4, 2024

I am glad that I now know, I was getting all my information from CNN California. — Isaac Stein (@IsaacStein1972) September 4, 2024

These are hilarious names for disinformation 🤣 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 4, 2024

It fooled Swawell — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) September 4, 2024

Most election interference I see is from US media and the DOJ — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) September 4, 2024

Hilarious. Just in time. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) September 4, 2024

Is there a dossier? 😂😂😂 — Solena1207🇺🇸 (@solena1207) September 4, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe it was Kamala Harris the Russians were worried about all along.

Ah, same old pre election talking points. Classic nemesis comes back before the season finale — TheTerribleTeam (@TheTerribleTeam) September 4, 2024

We’ve seen this playbook… — carpentercraig (@the_realcraig) September 4, 2024

Setting it up so that in case Trump somehow wins you can claim it’s not legitimate because of “Russian interference”. Again. — Cathy E (@CAS6362) September 4, 2024

Again, in an interview, Putin said he'd prefer Biden to be reelected, so we're not sure why those "internal strategy notes" said that the Trump campaign was meant to benefit.

***