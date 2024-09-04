New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 04, 2024
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

As we reported earlier, CNN announced some "EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS": The U.S. was going to accuse Russia of a sustained effort to influence the 2024 election. CNN's sources were right on this one: later in the day, the Justice Department held a press conference announcing indictments and the seizure of internet domains in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee, and David Klepper report for the AP:

One criminal case disclosed by the Justice Department accuses two employees of RT, a Russian state media company, of covertly funding a Tennessee-based content creation company with nearly $10 million to publish English-language videos on platforms including TikTok and YouTube with messages in favor of the Russia government’s interests and agenda, including about the war in Ukraine. The videos were seen millions of times.

The Justice Department says the company, which it did not identify, did not disclose that it was funded by RT and did not register as required by law as an agent of a foreign principal.

In the other action, officials announced the seizure of 32 internet domains that were used by the Kremlin to spread Russian propaganda and weaken global support for Ukraine. The websites were designed to look like authentic news sites but were actually fake.

Though the Justice Department did not identify which candidate in particular the campaign was meant to boost, internal strategy notes released Wednesday make clear that Trump and his campaign were the intended beneficiaries.

That's odd because back in February, the AP reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer to see President Joe Biden win a second term.

Examples of those fake news domains included CNN California and BBC California.

Maybe it was Kamala Harris the Russians were worried about all along.

Again, in an interview, Putin said he'd prefer Biden to be reelected, so we're not sure why those "internal strategy notes" said that the Trump campaign was meant to benefit.

***

