'Ex' Nathan Wade Shows Up With Fani Willis After Daughter Pulled Over

When we'd last checked in on the courtroom drama in Georgia over the Donald Trump case, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis either had to step away from the Trump prosecution or cut ties with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she'd had a romantic relationship before she hired him. Willis assured us that the relationship was over; however, Wade didn't seem to have gotten the memo:

“I’m getting signaled here”



Nathan Wade abruptly steps away from his CNN interview when asked about the timing of his affair with #FaniWillis



He’s alleged to have lied in court about when it ended, and his recent interviews have been inconsistent



pic.twitter.com/Sw8SMJdD6j — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 13, 2024

The two must have remained close, because when Willis' daughter was pulled over by the police and arrested, Willis showed up at the scene with Wade in tow:

BREAKING: Fani Willis shows up on the side of the road with her "ex" *Nathan Wade* after her daughter was arrested for a suspended license.



You literally can't make this up.



New bodycam footage shows Willis with Wade, a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship… pic.twitter.com/L3xpkvQfGw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

… a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship with, on police bodycam footage. Willis' pregnant daughter Kinaya Willis was arrested in Tyrone, Georgia for driving with a suspended license last week. Willis came under fire for her improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis claimed their relationship ended years ago.

Wasn’t part of Fani Willis not being kicked off the Georgia case her testimony that she and Nathan Wade are no longer together?



And yet, here he is showing up with Willis on the side of a road as her daughter is getting arrested.



What a coincidence.



pic.twitter.com/thoyHH697V — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 4, 2024

We seem to remember that being the deal.

🚨Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were captured on police body cam showing up together when her daughter was being arrested.



Fani Willis previously testified under oath that she was no longer seeing Wade romantically.



Did she perjure herself? pic.twitter.com/E5nYJNg6ng — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 4, 2024

They’re “just friends”.



🤣😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 4, 2024

"Who is this? Mother? Father?"



"He's just a friend."



Dude has been getting friend-zoned for the past 3 years. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

Nothing going on here, folks.



Their relationship ended 3 years ago, remember? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

Looks like she made a phone call hoping mommy would get her out of it. And why exactly is Wade right there with her? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 4, 2024

They never stopped relationship. I’d say they are guilty of perjury. Mistrial. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 4, 2024

Is it possible Fani lied on the stand during her trial? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 4, 2024

Why didn’t she just let the police do their job…?



We knew everything was a lie in court.



She has to be one of the dumbest DA’s I’ve ever seen. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 4, 2024

Nathan Wade and Fanni Willis are about as dumb as the come. — StandUnited1776(Matthew) (@StandUnited76) September 4, 2024

To the untrained eye, it might seem as though their relationship didn't end three years ago.

***