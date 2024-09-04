She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black...
'Ex' Nathan Wade Shows Up With Fani Willis After Daughter Pulled Over

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 04, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

When we'd last checked in on the courtroom drama in Georgia over the Donald Trump case, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis either had to step away from the Trump prosecution or cut ties with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she'd had a romantic relationship before she hired him. Willis assured us that the relationship was over; however, Wade didn't seem to have gotten the memo:

The two must have remained close, because when Willis' daughter was pulled over by the police and arrested, Willis showed up at the scene with Wade in tow:

… a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship with, on police bodycam footage.

Willis' pregnant daughter Kinaya Willis was arrested in Tyrone, Georgia for driving with a suspended license last week.

Willis came under fire for her improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis claimed their relationship ended years ago.

We seem to remember that being the deal.

To the untrained eye, it might seem as though their relationship didn't end three years ago.

***

