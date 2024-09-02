NYT Writer Says You Too Can Swear Off Air Conditioning

CBS News Warns There Are Powerful Forces (X) Spreading Election Disinformation
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 02, 2024
Twitter

We had to check the date on this piece to make sure it was current. After all, every single year about this time the mainstream media starts putting out pieces on how air conditioning is a bad thing and you shouldn't have it (although we're certain the Times' newsroom and CNN's studios are well-cooled).

John Kerry had flown his wife's private jet to Vienna in 2016 to claim that air conditioners and refrigerators pose as big a threat to “life on the planet” as the threat of terrorism. Yes, your AC is more dangerous than ISIS (spoken in an air-conditioned room, without a doubt). Actor and New York gubernatorial candidate (and pro-Hamas "hunger striker") Cynthia Nixon noted that air conditioning is "notoriously sexist."

Air conditioning has made Americans “greedy and silly,” wrote Karen Heller in the Washington Post. Just this summer, the Paris Olympic Games denied air conditioning in the athletes' village because of concerns over climate change.

We have a huge number of anti-air conditioning stories in our archives from The Atlantic, Bloomberg, CNN, and more. CNN tried to shame the U.S. using Europe as an example. "It is self-indulgent to insist on chilly temperatures in the middle of summer and rooms at t-shirt warmth in winter," wrote Paul Hockenos.

So that's why we had to check the date on this New York Times piece … to make sure it wasn't recycled from last year.

When it gets too hot, we lightly spray water on our arms, legs and faces; the water helps dissipate a lot of heat. A quick, cold shower or a little time spent with the all-American favorite, the lawn sprinkler, also can bring relief.

Jesse Kelly Posts Letter From Aurora, CO Police Officer and (Surprise!) Politicians Are GASLIGHTING Us
Amy Curtis
But is that a waste of water?

Exactly. Feel good about yourself for not using air conditioning. As Tim Walz would say, mind your own damn business.

Innovation is the way to make the biggest impact on climate change, not being a martyr spritzing yourself water from a spray bottle.

He must own a home and live in the suburbs or a rural area, because he says his family dries their clothes on a clothesline out in the backyard.

We all owe this writer a debt for helping stave off the climate change that was supposed to have made the world inhospitable to life by now. Maybe his not having a dishwater is what saved us.

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE NEW YORK TIMES

