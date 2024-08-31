Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
Tim Walz Just Wants to Have Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Without a S**tshow’

Now the Constitution Is Dangerous and We Need a New One

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 31, 2024
Twitchy

We're old enough to remember when President Barack Obama admitted that he wanted gun control, but he was "constrained" by the Constitution. At the Democratic National Convention, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said that we need to "reimagine" democracy as something "more revolutionary than what our founders put down on that little piece of paper." Just yesterday, MSNBC's Chris Hayes said the Electoral College was "a national suicide pact."

The Constitution sure keeps getting in the way of what Democrats want to do. That's why it's not surprising that the New York Times is entertaining the idea that the Constitution is dangerous.

Jennifer Szalai writes in a review of USC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky's new book, "No Democracy Lasts Forever":

Originalists, as these scholars call themselves, say they are simply reacting to decades of “overreach” by “activist” judges. Liberal critics counter that interpreting the law according to what the founders (supposedly) wanted amounts to an end run around protecting and promoting a multiracial democracy. The attorney and columnist Madiba K. Dennie argues that originalists’ canny use of apolitical language ensnares liberals into treating originalism as coherent jurisprudence, even when it functions more like an “ideology.” Far from encouraging “judicial restraint,” she writes in “The Originalism Trap,” originalism is much more effective in “restraining judges from doing good things.”

WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful Attack
Amy Curtis
Define "good things."

Chemerinsky stopped by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to promote his book and argue that America needs a new Constitution:

"… is undermining democracy."

This is the dean of Berkeley's law school.

Excellent point.

You're probably not getting your way 100 percent of the time.

This is another one of those issues that's become partisan. You never hear Republicans calling for a "reimagining" of the Constitution; it's always Democrats who want to scrap all the founding documents and start from scratch (to enshrine Marxism).

***

WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful Attack
Amy Curtis
Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters
Brett T.
Tim Walz's Coaching Career is a Tale of 'Misremembered' Glory
justmindy
Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters
Aaron Walker
'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions of 'Radical' Trump Supporters
Amy Curtis
This Is Low, Even for HER: Kamala Harris Tries Dunking on Trump Over Arlington, Gets WRECKED by Reality
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

WATCH: Kamala Messed Up BIG TIME! Gold Star Families Respond to Harris' Shameful Attack
