Now the Constitution Is Dangerous and We Need a New One

We're old enough to remember when President Barack Obama admitted that he wanted gun control, but he was "constrained" by the Constitution. At the Democratic National Convention, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said that we need to "reimagine" democracy as something "more revolutionary than what our founders put down on that little piece of paper." Just yesterday, MSNBC's Chris Hayes said the Electoral College was "a national suicide pact."

The Constitution sure keeps getting in the way of what Democrats want to do. That's why it's not surprising that the New York Times is entertaining the idea that the Constitution is dangerous.

"Americans have long assumed that the Constitution could save us; a growing chorus now wonders whether we need to be saved from it," our critic writes. https://t.co/CP5kDX0Pl2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 31, 2024

Jennifer Szalai writes in a review of USC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky's new book, "No Democracy Lasts Forever":

Originalists, as these scholars call themselves, say they are simply reacting to decades of “overreach” by “activist” judges. Liberal critics counter that interpreting the law according to what the founders (supposedly) wanted amounts to an end run around protecting and promoting a multiracial democracy. The attorney and columnist Madiba K. Dennie argues that originalists’ canny use of apolitical language ensnares liberals into treating originalism as coherent jurisprudence, even when it functions more like an “ideology.” Far from encouraging “judicial restraint,” she writes in “The Originalism Trap,” originalism is much more effective in “restraining judges from doing good things.”

Define "good things."

Chemerinsky stopped by MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to promote his book and argue that America needs a new Constitution:

UC @BerkeleyLaw Dean Erwin Chemerinsky says a new Constitution formalizing the United States’ evolution into a pure national democracy is critical: “The Electoral College increasingly is choosing the president who lost the popular vote. Two senators per state is undermining… pic.twitter.com/FXpD1YGRg2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 30, 2024

"… is undermining democracy."

The Constitution plainly states, “We, the people to form a more perfect Union.” It’s not the Constitution’s job to save us. It’s the voter’s job to elect qualified, competent officials so the Constitution doesn’t have to save us. — GrandaddySpeaks (@GrandaddySpeak1) August 31, 2024

What are they teaching these kids? — Eric (@indminded135) August 31, 2024

This is the dean of Berkeley's law school.

Of course the Constitution is dangerous to leftist totalitarian socialists and communists, that is, today's Democratic Party, who believe that all opposing views must be silenced, by force if necessary. — JWW13 (@JWarrenW) August 31, 2024

The Constitution was written to protect us from the government.

It's no surprise you consider that "dangerous" as the propaganda "news" carries their water. — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) August 31, 2024

Does anyone think the @oberlincollege grads in the newsroom and the @nytopinion pundits could do a better job rewriting it? — Art2chi (@art2chi) August 31, 2024

The same people who love affirmative action, DEI, and quotas support majority rule when it helps them seize power. Got it. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) August 30, 2024

Excellent point.

Erwin used to be semi sane, Berkeley has completely destroyed his brain. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 30, 2024

Chemerinsky is evil.



But he is the epitome of @TheDemocrats in this regard. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 30, 2024

Utter nonsense. The Constitution is the bedrock of America’s freedom, ensuring checks on power, protecting individual rights, and providing a stable framework for justice. Without it, tyranny or chaos could easily reign. Abandon it, and we risk losing everything. — An Utter Boor (@utterboor) August 31, 2024

"...a growing chorus now wonders whether we need to be saved from it."

If you "need to be saved" from the Constitution, then you're probably the one doing something wrong. — John Montgomery (@John8Montgomery) August 31, 2024

You're probably not getting your way 100 percent of the time.

That "growing chorus" are communists and they should get the hell out of the United States. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) August 31, 2024

In other words, if you’re going to “Build Back Better”, it’s not enough to tear it down. You have to rip its very foundation out of the earth.

Thanks, Democrats. — DarkEyedCajunWoman (@Deltadawn591) August 31, 2024

Maybe you need to be scared of it. I'm fine. — Denise Worley (@DeniseWorley9) August 31, 2024

This is another one of those issues that's become partisan. You never hear Republicans calling for a "reimagining" of the Constitution; it's always Democrats who want to scrap all the founding documents and start from scratch (to enshrine Marxism).

