Nicholas Kristof Advises Elite Liberals Not to Demean Uneducated Trump Voters

A Twitchy just reported a Lincoln Project goon looked at the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency. Sure, it would be great, but we'd still have "40 million people in this country who’ve been radicalized like ISIS." Those would be the "ultra-MAGA Republicans," a phrase President Joe Biden tried to work into every speech he gave, including his notorious "Red Speech" in Philadelphia where he demonized half the country. This was the new version of Hillary Clinton's "baskets of deplorables."

It's the last day of August in 2024, and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof writes that "we" shouldn't demean Trump supporters.

My column argues that Democrats should call out Trump himself but avoid demeaning voters drawn to him. Calling Trump voters bigots or other names is unfair, counterproductive and reflects the condescension that too many feel for less educated Americans. https://t.co/W7Y5IneZhg — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 31, 2024

A little late for that, Kristof. Maybe you should have written this column in 2017.

Who's "we"? Kristof writes:

“I urge you to meet people where they are,” said [Bill] Clinton, who knows something about winning votes outside of solid blue states. “I urge you not to demean them, but not to pretend you don’t disagree with them if you do. Treat them with respect — just the way you’d like them to treat you.” That’s critical counsel because too often since 2016, the liberal impulse has been to demonize anyone at all sympathetic to Donald Trump as a racist and bigot. This has been politically foolish, for it’s difficult to win votes from people you’re disparaging. It has also seemed to me morally offensive, particularly when well-educated and successful elites are scorning disadvantaged, working-class Americans who have been left behind economically and socially and in many cases are dying young. They deserve empathy, not insults.

Oh, so the uneducated and unsuccessful racist and bigoted Trump supporters deserve empathy. How kind.

Sanctimonious much? Trump voters are across the spectrum, just like Harris voters.



Bless your heart. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) August 31, 2024

“Avoid demeaning Trump supporters by calling them bigots. Instead, let’s demean them by calling them uneducated” he said.



You could always avoid ad hominems altogether and debate the actual policies. — ₭₳₲ ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) August 31, 2024

Less educated? You can kiss my post grad derrière you condescending smug smuck. — Milly Mixon (@IamMillyMixon) August 31, 2024

You mean, less indoctrinated. — you’re the issue (@Ampeaceflag) August 31, 2024

Brought to you by the party of "Poor kids are just as bright as white ones." — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) August 31, 2024

Your side is living proof that more “education” does not mean more intelligence. — Shirtless Sean (@shirtless_sean1) August 31, 2024

Contempt and denigration since 2015. That ship has sailed, champ. — k.ellen (@kimbyandcoffee) August 31, 2024

It's been 8 solid years of this - which you have also participated in.



Why the sudden change of heart? — Xanthippe (@Xanthipppe) August 31, 2024

The Pathological Superiority of the Kristofs. — Caroline Williams (@WilliCaroline) August 31, 2024

Your statement is the epitome of an oxymoron. Kudos, jackass — Uncle Veracity (@UVeracity1) August 31, 2024

This is the core of liberal arrogance, that any opposition can only result from “less educated” viewpoints because liberals are intellectually superior. These are the ones who are the easiest to fool because this paradigm is so ridiculously foolish. — Casper Vanho (@CasperVanho) August 31, 2024

Interesting, we are Trump supporters, have all graduated from college, and have been highly productive members of society. When you assume that all Trump supporters are less educated individuals it shows where the bigotry really lies. — TThompson (@TammyThomp98032) August 31, 2024

Huh. You think insulting half the country might not be a winning strategy? — Dawn of A New Apocalypse 💧 (@nac71700) August 31, 2024

Kristof is making a lot of New York Times readers upset by calling for empathy for Trump supporters who've been calling Democrats names for eight years. If you still support Trump after all we know about him, you don't deserve anything but scorn, they say.

***