'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions of 'Radical' Trump Supporters

Is this what turning down the temperature looks like? Is this what 'restoring norms and decency' looks like?

Because it's not.

But this is completely on-brand for the goons over at The Lincoln Project.

Once Trump is defeated AGAIN, we are going to have to come to grips with the fact there are approaching 40 million people in this country who’ve been radicalized like ISIS. People who may never be normal again. That’s a problem. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 31, 2024

If we're a 'problem' like ISIS radicals, what's your solution, Jeff?

Please, tell us.

Sounds fascisty. Communism’s oldest play in the book is to dehumanize your political opponents so you feel better about performing unspeakably evil acts on them.

You’re a pawn, a useful malcontent, and you think you’re the good guy. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 31, 2024

They're not the good guys.

literally going on RIGHT NOW, you brain dead skunk. https://t.co/C8ozjOfCOE — Pam D (@soirchick) August 31, 2024

That's an insult to brain dead skunks.

Do you people listen to yourselves ever? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 31, 2024

No, they do not.

stfu, commie. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) August 31, 2024

Solid advice.

Remind all of us again which group of “radicalized” people burned, rioted and murdered in the cities of summer of 2020 and which party that cheered, participated and financially supported them. You’re a f**king imbecile. — Mental mis en place ☢️ 🍽 🧠 ⚾️ (@JwSedlak) August 31, 2024

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

You would never hear this kind of talk from the far right. These far left views are unsettling.



Why can’t democrats accept perspective that is different from their own? — Nick Schrier (@Nick_Schrier) August 31, 2024

Because they're fascists.

What do you suggest we do about me? Should I be reeducated? Jailed? kXXXed? What is the solution for not agreeing with your views? — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) August 31, 2024

Yes. If we're a problem, there's a solution.

What is it, Jeff?

You have zero self-awareness, Jeff.

Less than zero. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 31, 2024

Negative self-awareness.

Once Kamala is defeated we need to be worried about Democrats and the peaceful transfer of power. Their supporters are likely to riot, loot, and burn down cities. The National guard needs to be prepared to suppress the left. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) August 31, 2024

They did it when Trump won in 2016 and in 2020.

If we were like ISIS you’d be having a somewhat different experience in life. https://t.co/jRzbf4cRf0 — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 31, 2024

And he wouldn't like it.

We offend Jeff and his buddies.

Maybe you should round them all up in a camp or something ,marking them with a giant T.



Afraid to come out and say what you really mean,most cowards are.

You do make an excellent brown shirt. https://t.co/FIzKXfJbfM — Robert Ercoli (@erk73_) August 31, 2024

He's a good little brown shirt.

The thought contained in the tweet is more dangerous than anything on or about January 6th. https://t.co/lkTW3GkzU0 — Tandy (@dantypo) August 31, 2024

Amen.