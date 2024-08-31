Kamala Harris Has an Afghanistan Problem, and Attacking Gold Star Families Won't Fix...
Tim Walz Just Wants to Have Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Without a S**tshow’

'BRAIN DEAD SKUNK': Project Lincoln Goon Says We Have to Deal With Millions of 'Radical' Trump Supporters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 31, 2024
ImgFlip

Is this what turning down the temperature looks like? Is this what 'restoring norms and decency' looks like?

Because it's not.

But this is completely on-brand for the goons over at The Lincoln Project.

If we're a 'problem' like ISIS radicals, what's your solution, Jeff?

Please, tell us.

They're not the good guys.

That's an insult to brain dead skunks.

No, they do not.

Solid advice.

Tags: ISIS TRUMP VOTERS TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME LINCOLN PROJECT

