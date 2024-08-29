US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington

Here we are on Day 3 of the Arlington Cemetery scandal, in which private citizen Donald Trump accepted the invitation from Gold Star families to attend a wreath-laying ceremony on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing at the airport in Afghanistan. The families say they have still never been contacted by the Biden administration. However, the father of one of the fallen was arrested in March after disrupting President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by yelling, "Abbey Gate!"

Guess which picture regime media are trying to pretend is the real scandal? pic.twitter.com/9iR1IW8epy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 29, 2024

Yes, Biden spent the third anniversary on his second week of vacation after delivering a grueling speech at the Democratic National Convention last Monday.

NPR reported that two Trump staffers verbally and physically abused an Arlington National Cemetary employee. The U.S. Army released a statement corroborating the story, saying that a police report had been filed, but the employee decided not to press charges. The statement alleges, "An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside."

Good.

NEW: US Army spokesperson says participants in event at Arlington Cemetery "were made aware of federal laws" re: political activity & "abruptly pushed" employee.



"This incident was unfortunate ... the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked." pic.twitter.com/bRdoQ6HGKD — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) August 29, 2024

But what about when Joe Biden breaks the rules?

The U.S. Army released a statement today condemning President Trump, saying it’s illegal to conduct political activities at Arlington Cemetery.



Here’s a Joe Biden political ad from 2020 featuring a video of him standing over a tomb in Section 60 at Arlington, which the Army had… pic.twitter.com/9rfTikNfjm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

… which the Army had nothing to say about at the time. Yet they condemn Trump despite the fact the Gold Star families invited him and gave him permission to take pictures.

But the participants in the incident "were made aware of federal laws." Let's put all the Gold Star families in jail.

Here's Joe Biden showing tombstones and caskets in a political ad:

Joe Biden used the caskets of dead service members and video from Arlington Cemetery *in a political ad* and Maggie Haberman was nowhere to be found. You can even see the names on the gravestones.



She made zero calls to find out how those families felt. Weird, right? https://t.co/AP0DtmJomx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2024

No three-day scandal there.

A lot of people in the replies are upset that the cemetery employee isn't filing charges. She's just going to let that despicable Trump get away with yet another crime.

