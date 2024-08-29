As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 29, 2024
Screenshot of Fox News/Townhall Media

Here we are on Day 3 of the Arlington Cemetery scandal, in which private citizen Donald Trump accepted the invitation from Gold Star families to attend a wreath-laying ceremony on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing at the airport in Afghanistan. The families say they have still never been contacted by the Biden administration. However, the father of one of the fallen was arrested in March after disrupting President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by yelling, "Abbey Gate!"

Yes, Biden spent the third anniversary on his second week of vacation after delivering a grueling speech at the Democratic National Convention last Monday.

NPR reported that two Trump staffers verbally and physically abused an Arlington National Cemetary employee. The U.S. Army released a statement corroborating the story, saying that a police report had been filed, but the employee decided not to press charges. The statement alleges, "An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside."

Good.

But what about when Joe Biden breaks the rules?

Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'
Brett T.
… which the Army had nothing to say about at the time. 

Yet they condemn Trump despite the fact the Gold Star families invited him and gave him permission to take pictures.

But the participants in the incident "were made aware of federal laws." Let's put all the Gold Star families in jail.

Here's Joe Biden showing tombstones and caskets in a political ad:

No three-day scandal there.

A lot of people in the replies are upset that the cemetery employee isn't filing charges. She's just going to let that despicable Trump get away with yet another crime.

***

