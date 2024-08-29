As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
Kamala Harris Vows to Defeat Trump's Project 2025 That Would Give Him Unprecedented Power

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on August 29, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Is Project 2025 like the One Ring in "The Lord of the Rings"? Does having a copy grant one "unprecedented power"? Vice presidential running mate Tim Walz just warned us yesterday that Project 2025 "gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms." We have a system of checks and balances to keep any branch of the government from gaining unchecked power. Is Project 2025 going to overrule the Constitution?

Kamala Harris was back with the fear tactics Thursday, saying "Trump's" Project 2025 — which he had no part in writing and he's disavowed repeatedly — would give Donald Trump unprecedented power to ban abortion nationwide. Trump has said he wouldn't pursue a national abortion ban, and pro-lifers are seriously thinking of staying home because of Trump's pro-choice shift.

Oh, and Trump could cancel student loan relief — which the Supreme Court just did Wednesday — again. And it would eliminate the Department of Education. We're OK with that.

So "Project 2025" is the new "ultra-MAGA" scare word they have to work into every speech.

But the video calls it "Trump's Project 2025." Is Harris lying?

National abortion ban … right:


He has his own agenda — Agenda 47 — listed prominently on his website.

Her flat-out false scare tactics don't seem to be working, considering the ratio she's generated. Are there any fact-checkers working?

***

