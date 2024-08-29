Kamala Harris Vows to Defeat Trump's Project 2025 That Would Give Him Unprecedented Power

Is Project 2025 like the One Ring in "The Lord of the Rings"? Does having a copy grant one "unprecedented power"? Vice presidential running mate Tim Walz just warned us yesterday that Project 2025 "gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms." We have a system of checks and balances to keep any branch of the government from gaining unchecked power. Is Project 2025 going to overrule the Constitution?

Kamala Harris was back with the fear tactics Thursday, saying "Trump's" Project 2025 — which he had no part in writing and he's disavowed repeatedly — would give Donald Trump unprecedented power to ban abortion nationwide. Trump has said he wouldn't pursue a national abortion ban, and pro-lifers are seriously thinking of staying home because of Trump's pro-choice shift.

Oh, and Trump could cancel student loan relief — which the Supreme Court just did Wednesday — again. And it would eliminate the Department of Education. We're OK with that.

900 pages that would hand Donald Trump unprecedented power to:



Ban abortion nationwide.

Rip away affordable health care.

Cancel student loan relief.

And much more.



We will defeat his dangerous Project 2025 agenda at the ballot box in November. pic.twitter.com/pOdBlKaDVA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2024

So "Project 2025" is the new "ultra-MAGA" scare word they have to work into every speech.

Trump has ZERO to do with Project 2025.



This is just fear mongering. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2024

But the video calls it "Trump's Project 2025." Is Harris lying?

Y’all are still lying about this? 🤣 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 29, 2024

Donald Trump has nothing to do with Project 2025 — aka (@akafacehots) August 29, 2024

Stop lying Kamala. Trump isn't involved in project 2025 — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) August 29, 2024

You wronfully attribute 900 pages of policy to Trump without putting out a single page of your own policy



Talk about projection…😉😁…😂🤣 — Gummi (@gummibear737) August 29, 2024

How long are you going to keep pushing this Project 2025 propaganda? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 29, 2024

Donald Trump has said countless time that he is against a national abortion ban.



All you do is lie your ass off.



Project 2025 is not and has never been the platform that Donald Trump is running on. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 29, 2024

National abortion ban … right:

"I think the six week is too short, there has to be more time," former President Trump says how he'll vote on an abortion rights amendment in Florida. pic.twitter.com/rQAdPtW9i0 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 29, 2024





He has his own agenda — Agenda 47 — listed prominently on his website.

No matter how many times you try to lie and link Trump to Project 2025 it will never be true.



Reported for disinformation. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) August 29, 2024

When all you have to run on is lies about your opponent, you shouldn’t be running.



Oh wait, you shouldn’t because the people didn’t choose you. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) August 29, 2024

@CommunityNotes can you please do your job for the love of God. This woman continues to lie every single day on this app. — Jean Romanik (@JeanRomanik) August 29, 2024

Her flat-out false scare tactics don't seem to be working, considering the ratio she's generated. Are there any fact-checkers working?

