Supreme Court Again Rules Against Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation

The Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden couldn't unilaterally "forgive" student loans, and the president did it anyway and bragged about going around the Supreme Court. "When the Supreme Court told me I couldn't, I found two other ways to do it," Biden told a crowd in May.

Based Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey posted the brief denial of an emergency request to lift a nationwide injunction imposed by an appeals court:

NBC News reports:

The Education Department issued a regulation finalizing its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan in July 2023, the month after the Supreme Court ruled the administration lacked authority to implement President Joe Biden’s earlier loan forgiveness program. The new effort, like the previous one, was challenged by multiple conservative-leaning states led by Missouri. … Challengers say it would require spending up to $475 billion that was not authorized by Congress. They say it should be blocked for the same reason that the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s earlier plan.

NBC News says there was no dissent.

We hope this news doesn't spoil Biden's second vacation in a row. Will he abide by the Supreme Court this time, or is he already checked out and done doing presidential things, constitutional or not?

