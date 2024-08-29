The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for...
CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X
As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
Kamala Harris Vows to Defeat Trump's Project 2025 That Would Give Him Unprecedented...
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land...
'The Left Have Become the Party of Censorship WORLDWIDE': Elon Musk on What...
Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview
Illegal Immigrants Try to Board School Buses in California
WATCH: Video Reminds Us What Kamala Harris Thinks of the Constitution and YOUR...
We KNOW Who She Really Is! Majority of Americans Think Kamala Harris LACKS...
Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't...

Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for the Border Crisis

Brett T.  |  10:05 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was a rehearsed answer, for sure. First of all, CNN's Dana Bash made it very clear that Kamala Harris was never "border czar" and was in charge of root causes of immigration from Central America. That aside, what about the border? Harris, who's been vice president for three-and-a-half years, blamed Donald Trump, which is what Democrats did at the time that the bipartisan Schumer-Lankford border security bill failed to pass. First, it wasn't a border security bill — it was primarily a Ukraine aid package, with a few bucks tacked on for the border.

Advertisement

 At the time — in early 2024, when the Biden-Harris administration decided they had to address the border crisis, Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Schumer-Lankford bill "a nightmare." It still would let in more than a million immigrants a year. "It rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals EVERY DAY, forever," Gaetz said. It was a bad bill, and it didn't need Trump pulling the strings to kill it in the House.

… which we supported, which I supported. Donald Trump, got word of this bill that would have contributed to securing our border. and because he believes that it would not have helped him politically he told his folks in Congress, don‘t put it forward."

Trump, who wasn't in office at the time, is responsible for House Republicans passing on a bad bill.

Recommended

Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'
Brett T.
Advertisement

She didn't mention that her boss undid all of the executive orders that his predecessor had put forward to keep immigration under control.

They invited illegal immigrants to immediately surge to the border once they got in office.

Advertisement

As this editor has asked many times, name one thing the Biden-Harris administration did to get the border under control. Every time Texas tried to secure its own border, the administration filed a lawsuit.

That's been sitting in Chuck Schumer's desk drawer for years.

***

Tags: BORDER DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'
Brett T.
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Brett T.
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for Four Days
ArtistAngie
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington
Brett T.
Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
Brett T.
CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation' Brett T.
Advertisement