Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for the Border Crisis

It was a rehearsed answer, for sure. First of all, CNN's Dana Bash made it very clear that Kamala Harris was never "border czar" and was in charge of root causes of immigration from Central America. That aside, what about the border? Harris, who's been vice president for three-and-a-half years, blamed Donald Trump, which is what Democrats did at the time that the bipartisan Schumer-Lankford border security bill failed to pass. First, it wasn't a border security bill — it was primarily a Ukraine aid package, with a few bucks tacked on for the border.

At the time — in early 2024, when the Biden-Harris administration decided they had to address the border crisis, Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Schumer-Lankford bill "a nightmare." It still would let in more than a million immigrants a year. "It rolls out the red carpet for 5,000 illegals EVERY DAY, forever," Gaetz said. It was a bad bill, and it didn't need Trump pulling the strings to kill it in the House.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris blames Donald Trump for why she didn't take action on the southern border for over three years.



Question: Why did you wait three years to take any action on the border?



Answer: "A bill was crafted [three years after Kamala got into office] which we… pic.twitter.com/VBgGIcHgy4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2024

… which we supported, which I supported. Donald Trump, got word of this bill that would have contributed to securing our border. and because he believes that it would not have helped him politically he told his folks in Congress, don‘t put it forward."

Trump, who wasn't in office at the time, is responsible for House Republicans passing on a bad bill.

She is lying. Again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2024

The buck stops with her — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 30, 2024

The Border Czar was in charge of the border, not Trump. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 30, 2024

She didn't mention that her boss undid all of the executive orders that his predecessor had put forward to keep immigration under control.

Soooooo we are expected to forget that her administration reversed every Trump EO that secured the border?



Will people fall for this? — Wise Squirrel (@WiseSquirrel_) August 30, 2024

“The results are back and it was determined that you are a liar, Kamala”



They didn’t need a bill to secure the border.



They didn’t need one to open it. They used executive orders to do that. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 30, 2024

They controlled all 3 branches for the 1st 2 years and did absolutely nothing. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) August 30, 2024

They invited illegal immigrants to immediately surge to the border once they got in office.

Hilarious that Kamala’s excuse for an unguarded border is that an out of office Trump had more influence over border policy than the sitting President & VP who were suing Texas to prevent the state from enforcing the border. 🤡 — jimgilvin (@jimgilvin) August 30, 2024

As this editor has asked many times, name one thing the Biden-Harris administration did to get the border under control. Every time Texas tried to secure its own border, the administration filed a lawsuit.

Which bill? The one that would have done diddly-squat to secure the border? What happened to bill HR2 which would have actually secured the border, Kamala? — Blazin' Bob (@N24NZX) August 30, 2024

That's been sitting in Chuck Schumer's desk drawer for years.

***