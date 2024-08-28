Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt

A Campaign That's Actually Winning Doesn't Have to Buy TikTok Influencer Support
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported, Donald Trump was briefed by the FBI on its investigation into the assassination attempt on him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump praised the work of the FBI, though he might be the only one. The Secret Service certainly didn't look good.

There's so much we still don't know about the assassination attempt or the shooter, Thomas Crooks. You'll see a lot of posts on Wednesday saying that Crooks had researched both President Joe Biden and Trump's whereabouts, with the suggestion being that he would have attempted to assassinate Biden if he'd gotten there first. Catherine Herridge has posted a full readout of the FBI's briefing. It's a bit long, but it tells us what the FBI knows:

… and the other Secret Service sniper.  All rounds attributed.

"We have zero reason to believe that there ever a second shooter targeting the former President."

*Insisted clean up of crime scene, handling Crooks body consistent with standard procedures (Note: Task Force has concerns preservation crime scene)

No evidence Crooks was directed by a foreign entity after investigators “successfully accessed" overseas encrypted accounts. Review is ongoing.

Investigators have not "uncovered credible evidence" that the subject conspired with anyone else, but the probe continues.

Toxicology report on Crooks found no alcohol or drugs of abuse

Review of online activity reveals "valuable insight" into Crooks' mindset but no motive

Online activity indicates "sustained, detailed effort" to plan an attack with Crooks becoming hyper focused on the Trump event after it was announced in July 

Crooks saw Butler as "target of opportunity."

Said Crooks' online activity included searches for Trump and Biden schedules

1000 interview

Dozens subpoenas

100s hours video footage

OK, but we still have a lot of questions. What about the "advanced" improvised explosive device in his car and the remote detonator found by his body? Did his online research include how to build a bomb? And why was there no one on that building? Because of the sloped roof? Because it was too hot?

Trump reportedly thanked the FBI for their work but there are a whole lot of people in the replies who have no faith that the FBI is telling the truth. And who could blame them at this point?

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION CATHERINE HERRIDGE DONALD TRUMP FBI

