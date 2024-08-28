Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt

As we reported, Donald Trump was briefed by the FBI on its investigation into the assassination attempt on him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump praised the work of the FBI, though he might be the only one. The Secret Service certainly didn't look good.

There's so much we still don't know about the assassination attempt or the shooter, Thomas Crooks. You'll see a lot of posts on Wednesday saying that Crooks had researched both President Joe Biden and Trump's whereabouts, with the suggestion being that he would have attempted to assassinate Biden if he'd gotten there first. Catherine Herridge has posted a full readout of the FBI's briefing. It's a bit long, but it tells us what the FBI knows:

BREAKING: FULL readout briefing senior FBI officials on July 13



"I can confirm there was no second shooter, shooting at the former president"



10 rounds fired -- officials said -- 8 attributed to Crooks, one fired by local law enforcement officer and the other Secret Service… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 28, 2024

… and the other Secret Service sniper. All rounds attributed. "We have zero reason to believe that there ever a second shooter targeting the former President." *Insisted clean up of crime scene, handling Crooks body consistent with standard procedures (Note: Task Force has concerns preservation crime scene) No evidence Crooks was directed by a foreign entity after investigators “successfully accessed" overseas encrypted accounts. Review is ongoing. Investigators have not "uncovered credible evidence" that the subject conspired with anyone else, but the probe continues. Toxicology report on Crooks found no alcohol or drugs of abuse Review of online activity reveals "valuable insight" into Crooks' mindset but no motive Online activity indicates "sustained, detailed effort" to plan an attack with Crooks becoming hyper focused on the Trump event after it was announced in July Crooks saw Butler as "target of opportunity." Said Crooks' online activity included searches for Trump and Biden schedules 1000 interview Dozens subpoenas 100s hours video footage

OK, but we still have a lot of questions. What about the "advanced" improvised explosive device in his car and the remote detonator found by his body? Did his online research include how to build a bomb? And why was there no one on that building? Because of the sloped roof? Because it was too hot?

This reeks of corruption. How is washing the roof clean of evidence and cremating the body in secret standard procedure? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 28, 2024

I trust my carjacker more than I trust the FBI. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) August 28, 2024

What about the drone and its footage? Where’s that info? Where’d he fly that from? And no one saw that nearby? — Catherine of Siena (@1catherinesiena) August 28, 2024

Nobody believes anything @FBI says anymore....the unfortunate result of them lying, cheating and being totally corrupt. — MistyNan1966 (@Brody20132) August 28, 2024

Another bullsh!t coverup incoming — Tim (@TimTheWitness) August 28, 2024

How about those explosives.... hear they were top of the line... not rookie built... they are giving us half truths over at the DOJ.. — Feeling Free (@1x2_many) August 28, 2024

And we believe them? pic.twitter.com/KnmfbgB2E7 — We are the Change (@1stAD123) August 28, 2024

"No evidence Crooks was directed by a foreign entity after investigators “successfully accessed" overseas encrypted accounts. Review is ongoing."



What about a domestic entity? — Attas (@TxRecon1) August 28, 2024

The language of obfuscation: "No evidence" . . . but "review is ongoing." "Investigators have not 'uncovered credible evidence'," but the "probe continues." — Steve McDaniel (@SteveMcD195) August 28, 2024

I wish I could believe it.



They need to release unredacted scripts of the overseas account activities.



But at this point I'm not sure I'll ever believe anything said by the FBI, State Department, CIA, SISA, etc, etc. Any of them. — Debra J. Andrus (@kiwiji) August 28, 2024

Trump reportedly thanked the FBI for their work but there are a whole lot of people in the replies who have no faith that the FBI is telling the truth. And who could blame them at this point?

***