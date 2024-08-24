Reporter: Donald Trump Illegally Offered RFK Jr. a Job in His Administration

As Twitchy reported, Robert F. Kennedy shredded the current Democratic Party Friday, dropped out of the presidential race, and endorsed Donald Trump. All of the right people are furious with Kennedy, but he's had it with the Democrats, who did all they could to keep him off the ballot.

But was this endorsement sincere, or were there some behind-the-scenes machinations, similar to the ones that forced Joe Biden out of the race the insisted he was the nominee?

David Lazarus, "money guy" for KTLA in Los Angeles, has the behind-the-scenes scoop.

Kennedy shopped his endorsement to both candidates. Trump illegally offered him a job. Harris wouldn't even take the call. Tells you everything you need to know — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) August 24, 2024

There's so much wrong with such a short post.

“Illegally” offered him a job? What are you talking about? 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 24, 2024

Source? You don’t have one — Snit Lover (@SnitLover) August 24, 2024

Illegally offered him a job? WTAF are you talking about? — J (@JulieOnX24) August 24, 2024

What job did he offer? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) August 24, 2024

How is illegal to discuss cabinet positions? You people are out of control! Tells you everything you need to know — Craig for Common Sense (@CraigABrill) August 24, 2024

He didn't offer him a job, he said he'd take his advice and prioritize his interests. Nothing illegal was involved, and you're a prick for suggesting it was. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) August 24, 2024

Per CNN Trump was quoted as saying he would be "open" to Kennedy playing a role. Not exactly the same as "offering" him a job, but please continue to be you — Bob McLean (@ghills711) August 24, 2024

I think this is what the kids call seething and coping — Sowell Goodman (@BettrCallSowell) August 24, 2024

Were you in the room when the job offer was made? — Keyturner (@decathlongs87) August 24, 2024

This astute level of investigative journalism of Pulitzer worthy. — Nelson Governo (@nelson_governo) August 24, 2024

Now what law are you loons claiming Trump broke? — Henry (@henryFine100) August 24, 2024

Lazarus is certain he's right on this one and keeps reposting this to as many replies as he can:

18 USC 211 — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) August 24, 2024

Since no money exchanged hands your case is hereby dismissed



And if what you're proposing as the litmus test for 18 U.S. Code § 211 then every President past, future, and present should be charged when another candidate drops out of a race and endorses them.



Your post is stupid — Sweet Dreams (@SweetDreams5771) August 24, 2024

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden and was made Secretary of Transportation, a job he's certainly not qualified for.

Presidents put together a cabinet before they're sworn in.

