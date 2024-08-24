Web Engineer Gets MAJOR History Lesson in How 'Tax the Rich' Always Devolves...
Reporter: Donald Trump Illegally Offered RFK Jr. a Job in His Administration

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy reported, Robert F. Kennedy shredded the current Democratic Party Friday, dropped out of the presidential race, and endorsed Donald Trump. All of the right people are furious with Kennedy, but he's had it with the Democrats, who did all they could to keep him off the ballot.

But was this endorsement sincere, or were there some behind-the-scenes machinations, similar to the ones that forced Joe Biden out of the race the insisted he was the nominee?

David Lazarus, "money guy" for KTLA in Los Angeles, has the behind-the-scenes scoop.

There's so much wrong with such a short post.

Lazarus is certain he's right on this one and keeps reposting this to as many replies as he can:

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden and was made Secretary of Transportation, a job he's certainly not qualified for.

Presidents put together a cabinet before they're sworn in.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

