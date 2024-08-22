PolitiFact: Kamala Harris Has Not Called for the Confiscation of Guns

PolitiFact is here to assist the Harris campaign in any way it can. What are Kamala Harris' policies? The only way to find out is to go to a website put up by the Trump campaign that lists them, seeing as her own website doesn't list any. So, the best we can do is look back at Harris' policies when she ran for president in 2020, like banning fracking.

Advertisement

There's a video going around of Harris calling for a mandatory buy-back program for assault weapons. Notice that we didn't put mandatory in quotation marks, but PolitiFact did.

In 2019, Kamala Harris spoke in favor of “mandatory” programs to buy back assault weapons. As vice president, Harris has focused on other gun measures. She has not called for confiscating guns broadly. https://t.co/kawUePDxG6 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 22, 2024

She has not called for confiscating guns broadly … today.

She literally verbatim did you absolute clownshttps://t.co/qvZUOzvFph https://t.co/n9wWT8mpgS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2024

Watch for yourself.

"I support a mandatory [gun] buyback program."



— Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/aty0rzV8XS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

Why are their quotes on "mandatory"? It's what she said. And how does she "buy them back"? I didn't buy my guns from her. — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) August 22, 2024

Mandatory is confiscation you ass clowns. 🤡 — TheLionhearted (@TheLionHeardted) August 22, 2024

Amy Sherman writes:

The phrase "gun confiscation" is broad and could lead voters to think that Harris wants to confiscate all guns from law-abiding owners. That’s not what she has said. Further, those rights are constitutionally protected by the Second Amendment. In the U.S. gun buybacks are programs organized by local police departments that voluntarily allow people to turn over their guns in exchange for something, such as a gift card. While running in the presidential primary in 2019, the then-California senator said she supported a "mandatory gun buyback program" for assault weapons. It did not apply to all guns, and she no longer holds that position.

She no longer holds that position? How do you know that? They're claiming Donald Trump was "Mostly False" when he recently said that Harris "supports mandatory gun confiscation."

Former President Trump used the present tense when he said that Harris "supports mandatory gun confiscation." The Harris campaign told The New York Times that she supports banning assault weapons but not requiring their sale to the federal government.

So what PolitiFact is claiming is that what Harris said in 2019 was "Mostly False." She said she supports a mandatory buy-back program, but she doesn't support it anymore.

Either Harris supports mandatory gun buy-backs or she's flip-flopped on yet another campaign promise. Fact-check that, PolitiFact.

***