Pelosi Says Trump Is a Threat to Democracy ‘Of a Kind We Have Not Seen’

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

So much for turning down the temperature. It's only been a little over a month since a would-be assassin shot Donald Trump in the ear. And President Joe Biden claimed that all the violent rhetoric had come from the Right — this from the guy who wished he could take Trump behind the gym and teach him some manners (and was given a pair of boxing gloves by sycophant Chris Matthews).

Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC talking to Andrea Mitchell — how much worse could it get — and Pelosi reminded us again that it would be the end of democracy if Trump were reelected. He'd undo all that Abraham Lincoln had done.

Pelosi seems to be slurring her words a lot for someone who just kicked Joe Biden out of the race for being senile.

Rep. Jamie Raskin has already threatened to overturn the 2024 election if Trump wins.

Biden told an interviewer he'd be on the ballot in November unless he was hit by a train … he wasn't counting on being knifed by Pelosi.

No tanks in the streets, as promised.

Prediction: Trump wins reelection. He governs for four years, undoing all of the Biden-Harris administration policies that have given us an open border and out-of-control inflation. Then he retires to Mar-a-Lago. That's what will happen.

Tags: ANDREA MITCHELL DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION DONALD TRUMP MSNBC NANCY PELOSI

