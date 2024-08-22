Pelosi Says Trump Is a Threat to Democracy ‘Of a Kind We Have Not Seen’

So much for turning down the temperature. It's only been a little over a month since a would-be assassin shot Donald Trump in the ear. And President Joe Biden claimed that all the violent rhetoric had come from the Right — this from the guy who wished he could take Trump behind the gym and teach him some manners (and was given a pair of boxing gloves by sycophant Chris Matthews).

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi was on MSNBC talking to Andrea Mitchell — how much worse could it get — and Pelosi reminded us again that it would be the end of democracy if Trump were reelected. He'd undo all that Abraham Lincoln had done.

Pelosi says that defeating President Trump is the equivalent of defeating the British and the Confederacy because he's a "threat to democracy of a kind we have not seen."



Only been a little over a month since the guy was nearly assassinated btwpic.twitter.com/piGZo2gtas — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2024

Pelosi seems to be slurring her words a lot for someone who just kicked Joe Biden out of the race for being senile.

PELOSI:



- Revolutionary War

- Civil War

- 2024 Electron pic.twitter.com/wTv02l1t9P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 22, 2024

Says the woman who staged a coup on the democratically nominated candidate. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2024

This coming from the woman that says they will do absolutely anything they have to do to stop Trump from going to the White House if the voters choose him in the election — garnie (@garnie) August 22, 2024

Rep. Jamie Raskin has already threatened to overturn the 2024 election if Trump wins.

Says the leader of the coup who removed the sitting President and the person who actually received the votes of the Democratic primary voters.



If you want to know what a Democrat is all about, listen to what they accuse you of being or doing. — newmanian (@newmanian2) August 22, 2024

Biden told an interviewer he'd be on the ballot in November unless he was hit by a train … he wasn't counting on being knifed by Pelosi.

They cooled the temperature but for a little while. Norms restored. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 22, 2024

@SpeakerJohnson

You need to address this. She needs to be ousted. — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) August 22, 2024

She said the same thing before he was elected last time and NONE OF THAT HAPPENED — Barry Myers (@life_fringe) August 22, 2024

No tanks in the streets, as promised.

No one ever follows up with - exactly how is he a threat? — OMK (@OMK_1776) August 22, 2024

This is the left toning it down. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 22, 2024

Prediction: Trump wins reelection. He governs for four years, undoing all of the Biden-Harris administration policies that have given us an open border and out-of-control inflation. Then he retires to Mar-a-Lago. That's what will happen.

***