Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

As Twitchy just reported, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave us all a teachable moment at her Milwaukee rally Tuesday night when she took control of a medical crisis in the audience, saying, "We need a medic here, please." 

That's great, but a lot of people said it marked the stark contrast between her and Donald Trump:

It's funny you should ask that. Donald Trump was campaigning in North Carolina Wednesday, where he's now surrounded by bulletproof glass after he was shot in the ear on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

And there happened to be someone in the audience who needed medical assistance. Trump, whom you can't imagine noticing or caring, left his bulletproof enclosure and walked into the audience to check on the woman who had apparently fainted.

We're pretty sure once this video gets passed around that BlueAnon will claim the whole thing was staged, just like the assassination attempt. If Harris had to handle a medical emergency, then Trump just had to copy her. In fact, the "looks staged" crowd is out in force:

Or maybe Trump actually does care about his supporters.

We're telling you, BlueAnon insists this was all staged to make Trump look more like "America's dad" Tim Walz.

Anyone who's seen Trump work a crowd knows the man loves his supporters.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA RALLY

