Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted

As Twitchy just reported, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave us all a teachable moment at her Milwaukee rally Tuesday night when she took control of a medical crisis in the audience, saying, "We need a medic here, please."

That's great, but a lot of people said it marked the stark contrast between her and Donald Trump:

And Kamala stops her speech once again because someone in the audience needs medical assistance. This never happens at those red hat rallies. #maddow — Lynne Perednia (@Perednia) August 21, 2024

Can you imagine Trump noticing or caring??? — Alan Johnson (@ohioaj) August 21, 2024

It's funny you should ask that. Donald Trump was campaigning in North Carolina Wednesday, where he's now surrounded by bulletproof glass after he was shot in the ear on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

🚨Trump is surrounded by bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/UregjyzKns — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 21, 2024

And there happened to be someone in the audience who needed medical assistance. Trump, whom you can't imagine noticing or caring, left his bulletproof enclosure and walked into the audience to check on the woman who had apparently fainted.

WHOLESOME: President Trump leaves the podium to hug a member of the crowd in North Carolina who had a medical emergency.



This is the President Trump the media will never show you. pic.twitter.com/6lgDJyMb0I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

We're pretty sure once this video gets passed around that BlueAnon will claim the whole thing was staged, just like the assassination attempt. If Harris had to handle a medical emergency, then Trump just had to copy her. In fact, the "looks staged" crowd is out in force:

Obviously, he's been watching Tim Walz speeches. This was definitely staged. Tim Walz shows concern about folks in the crowd with medical emergencies and suddenly Trump become a humanitarian. Don't buy it for a second. — 🏝 ChrisfromCal 🏝 (@turlockchris) August 21, 2024

He’s trying to imitate Harris / Walz and it’s so friggin obvious. — BubblesForHarris (@BYE_BYE_DJT) August 21, 2024

Or maybe Trump actually does care about his supporters.

Trump really is a class act.



The man truly cares about the people. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 21, 2024

Pure class for Trump to do this.



Perfect example of the connection Trump has to his supporters. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 21, 2024

Wait an minute, I have it under good authority that Trump only cares about himself and does not care about his voters 🤔



The corporate media would never lie about something like this.



This must be AI. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) August 21, 2024

That’s a lot of trust in the SS after what they did to him before. Can’t say he’s not brave — Pedro V Montana (@HashtroHands) August 21, 2024

Donald Trump went out into the crowd to give a woman a hug after she fainted and was being tended to by EMTs. He did so absent of security and bulletproof glass. This is a man who puts the wellbeing of others before himself. pic.twitter.com/M0uXsLS9an — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2024

We're telling you, BlueAnon insists this was all staged to make Trump look more like "America's dad" Tim Walz.

Anyone who's seen Trump work a crowd knows the man loves his supporters.

