Newsweek: New Poll Shows Harris Leading Zero Battleground States

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 21, 2024
As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, it seems it's the Trump campaign that's getting a bump from the Democratic National Convention, according to Polymarket:

There's so much joy in the air with the DNC going on this week, but Newsweek reports that perhaps that joy isn't being reflected in the polls. According to a new poll, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris is every battleground state.

The survey, conducted by Navigator Research between July 31 and August 8, showed the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump are tied in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while Harris is behind in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden carried Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while Donald Trump defeated Biden in North Carolina.

However, the states are now neck and neck, according to Navigator Research.

Why would Newsweek release this propaganda this week? To spoil everyone's joy?

PBS' Judy Woodruff 'Clarifies' Her Reporting About Trump Derailing Hostage Negotiations
Brett T.
Harris has run for president before, in 2020, and it didn't go too well for her. Not to mention that she stabbed Joe Biden in the back during the primary debates and then knifed him again by taking his nomination.

Her husband said at the DNC Tuesday night that he loved her laugh.

Seriously, Newsweek runs the risk of losing its dozens of subscribers over this kind of partisan reporting.

Tags: ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS NEWSWEEK POLL

