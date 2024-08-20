President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police

As Twitchy reported, during his speech which was pushed to 11:30 Eastern, President Joe Biden repeated the debunked Charlottesville hoax that he said inspired him to run in 2020 — that President Donald Trump had called neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people." Minutes later, Biden addressed the commotion outside the convention center, where pro-Hamas protesters were carrying Hamas flags and breaking through the barrier fencing that had been put up.

Advertisement

Biden said, "Those protestors out there in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides." Were they very fine people on both sides?

Those protesters out there in the street, who have a point, burned an American flag at the Democratic National Convention.

JUST IN: Far-left protesters burn the American flag outside the DNC as a man shouts about "colonialism." pic.twitter.com/cWrjkJ6Nje — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 21, 2024

Biden repeated Monday night that there was no place for political violence in the U.S., but apparently Antifa weren't listening.

Chicago Police make multiple arrests after the Antifa/Black Bloc march attempted to walk through a police line. pic.twitter.com/aWMJdAeO7E — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024

What point is it these people have?

These people are sick! This was planned and is called “Make it Great Like ‘68” pic.twitter.com/1Lf8qKsMXj — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 21, 2024

This is who they are… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 21, 2024

This is the DNC.



Wonder why they don’t show what happens outside on the news. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 21, 2024

Sentiments are not much different inside. — Antmuse (@Antmuse) August 21, 2024

Not going to help their “Hey we’re the real patriots” attempt at a rebrand. — Josiah Cochran (@RealJCochran) August 21, 2024

They don’t care. They just wanna see the system burn. — Donovan Brown (@DonnieBrown882) August 21, 2024

This is what they do. They didn't take time off of work to come riot in Chicago.

Fitting the only American flag at the DNC is the one being burned outside of if by protesters — Ja Bama (@Joeymh223) August 21, 2024

Fits the people inside pushing socialism and communism



The symbolism is so fitting — Critical Thinker (@KriticalThink3r) August 21, 2024

They'll all still end up voting for Kamala Harris — her economic policies align with theirs.

***