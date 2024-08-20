Rolling Stone Lauds This Piece of Harris Campaign Merchandise as 'Genius'
President Biden's Very Fine People Burn the Flag, Clash With Police

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Noah Berger

As Twitchy reported, during his speech which was pushed to 11:30 Eastern, President Joe Biden repeated the debunked Charlottesville hoax that he said inspired him to run in 2020 — that President Donald Trump had called neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people." Minutes later, Biden addressed the commotion outside the convention center, where pro-Hamas protesters were carrying Hamas flags and breaking through the barrier fencing that had been put up.

Advertisement

Biden said, "Those protestors out there in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides." Were they very fine people on both sides?

Those protesters out there in the street, who have a point, burned an American flag at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden repeated Monday night that there was no place for political violence in the U.S., but apparently Antifa weren't listening.

What point is it these people have?

This is what they do. They didn't take time off of work to come riot in Chicago.

They'll all still end up voting for Kamala Harris — her economic policies align with theirs.

***

