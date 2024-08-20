War on Women: Check Out This Blatant Discrimination Against Women at the Democratic...
Joe Biden Repeats the 'Very Fine People' Line in His 'Hero's Goodbye'

Brett T.  |  6:40 AM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden says he was inspired to run for president in 2020 because he heard Donald Trump call neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people." That's been debunked over and over, but he's never going to let it go:

Triples down? We don't even have a number to describe how many times he's spread this hoax. The man is a pathological liar, but if he thinks it helps him, he'll go with it.

Just last week in an interview with Robert Costa, Biden repeated the hoax. He liked it so much he clipped it from the interview and posted it to his @JoeBiden X account:

Not even Snopes will back him up on this one:

It's pathetic that every speaker at the DNC so far has been talking about "healing America" and bringing people back together, when all they do is divide, even if they have to lie to do it.

It's debunked by watching the whole 46 seconds it takes to watch the video and hear him explicitly condemn the neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He went on to ask which statues would be the next to go. Thomas Jefferson? George Washington?

He was right. The Democrats really want to move America forward, and in order to do it, they're tearing down the past … becoming unburdened by what has been.

We've never heard Kamala Harris repeat this story. Wonder why?

We stayed up until midnight to hear the same old garbage? We thought Biden might try to go out with some dignity.

***

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION HOAX JOE BIDEN

