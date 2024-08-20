Joe Biden Repeats the 'Very Fine People' Line in His 'Hero's Goodbye'

Joe Biden says he was inspired to run for president in 2020 because he heard Donald Trump call neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people." That's been debunked over and over, but he's never going to let it go:

DESPICABLE: Joe Biden triples down on repeating the WIDELY DEBUNKED Charlottesville lie.



"My God! That's what he said! That is what he said and what he meant!" pic.twitter.com/732WZFd1RJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Triples down? We don't even have a number to describe how many times he's spread this hoax. The man is a pathological liar, but if he thinks it helps him, he'll go with it.

Just last week in an interview with Robert Costa, Biden repeated the hoax. He liked it so much he clipped it from the interview and posted it to his @JoeBiden X account:

This week marks seven years since white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville spouting sick, anti-semitic bile.



Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”



Democracy is at stake. We will not let him win again. pic.twitter.com/EcI2qjcwQ3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2024

Not even Snopes will back him up on this one:

Once again: A lie that has been so thoroughly and exhaustively debunked that repeating it insults the intelligence of the American people.



That's all these people have. https://t.co/jVE011JRmX pic.twitter.com/87yzv0RFvR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

It's pathetic that every speaker at the DNC so far has been talking about "healing America" and bringing people back together, when all they do is divide, even if they have to lie to do it.

Biden and Kamala both lied and spread the “very fine people” hoax again this week.



It’s easily debunked by watching the full video.



This is the video they don’t want you to see! pic.twitter.com/MM6PnAGHqH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2024

It's debunked by watching the whole 46 seconds it takes to watch the video and hear him explicitly condemn the neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He went on to ask which statues would be the next to go. Thomas Jefferson? George Washington?

He was right. The Democrats really want to move America forward, and in order to do it, they're tearing down the past … becoming unburdened by what has been.

We've never heard Kamala Harris repeat this story. Wonder why?

We stayed up until midnight to hear the same old garbage? We thought Biden might try to go out with some dignity.

***