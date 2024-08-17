New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a Foreign Agent

You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Hunter Biden is suddenly fair game again. As we reported earlier this week, a FOIA request revealed that "Hunter Biden sought assistance from the U.S. government for a potentially lucrative energy project in Italy while his father was vice president." He was seeking assistance for Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board he sat.

Now the New York Times has published a guest essay on "the brazen evasions of Hunter Biden."

Casey Michel writes:

With this month's revelations that Hunter Biden directly contacted American officials for the benefit of foreign clients in Ukraine and allegedly Romania, and with Mr. Biden facing a new trial next month stemming from charges of tax evasion for the millions he received from foreign sources, the time has come to finally charge him as an unregistered foreign agent.

The Washington Post's Philip Bump will insist that there's still no evidence linking Joe Biden to this influence peddling.

Keep in mind it's a guest essay published in the Opinion section … but they did publish it.

But these were "newly released records and interviews," according to the Times. The State Department didn't come through with the FOIA requests until July 26.

***

