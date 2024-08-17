New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a Foreign Agent

Hunter Biden is suddenly fair game again. As we reported earlier this week, a FOIA request revealed that "Hunter Biden sought assistance from the U.S. government for a potentially lucrative energy project in Italy while his father was vice president." He was seeking assistance for Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board he sat.

Now the New York Times has published a guest essay on "the brazen evasions of Hunter Biden."

Sickening. Now that it doesn’t matter to the election, after downplaying the story for four years, NYT runs a piece saying Hunter Biden should be charged with foreign lobbying violations. Pretends the evidence has only just emerged. pic.twitter.com/UXCOIw5pN4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 16, 2024

Casey Michel writes:

With this month's revelations that Hunter Biden directly contacted American officials for the benefit of foreign clients in Ukraine and allegedly Romania, and with Mr. Biden facing a new trial next month stemming from charges of tax evasion for the millions he received from foreign sources, the time has come to finally charge him as an unregistered foreign agent.

The Washington Post's Philip Bump will insist that there's still no evidence linking Joe Biden to this influence peddling.

What's particularly egregious is that they pretend that the statute of limitations hasn't lapsed (in other words: Weiss deliberately ran out the clock). — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 16, 2024

Everyone’s known this for four years.



It’s just that Biden is no longer an asset for the Democrat party is why it’s now coming to the forefront. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 16, 2024

They want Harris to be sworn in before November — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) August 16, 2024

Looking back, Trump's greatest achievements may be exposing fake news and the Deep State. It's hard to understand how anyone could still trust the news or our government. One can only hope that most Americans see what is happening and care enough to stop it. — James Robertson (@jatony57) August 16, 2024

Such investigative journalism. We the informed knew this years ago. Reminds me of when the NYT confirmed that the laptop was real 18 months later ( and on paragraph 20) of another story — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) August 16, 2024

Yep! Noticed that too. No need to protect Biden means no need to protect Hunter. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) August 16, 2024

We've all known about Hunter's deals since the media suppressed the laptop story in Oct 2020. — David Selko (@davidselko) August 16, 2024

The paper of record finally on board.

Scandalous. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) August 16, 2024

Keep in mind it's a guest essay published in the Opinion section … but they did publish it.

Tony Bobulinski is still waiting to hear from the FBI.



Our nation's finest. — newmanian (@newmanian2) August 16, 2024

You could charge them a subscription to your account here and they would get the same info, much earlier and not have to pay 3 staffers. — Uncommon Sense (@bradthompsontx) August 16, 2024

Another conspiracy theory proven to be truth. — Drunk Pelosi (@mrsdbls) August 16, 2024

This is to shut Joe up on spilling the beans and jumping back in to the race.

They dangled it over him before and now, after. — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) August 16, 2024

Must keep Biden in line until after the convention. What better way to do it — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) August 16, 2024

They better wait til after January or else daddy will just pardon him. Or maybe that was one of the demands before old Joe gave up his spot. — Jeannie Monts (@Jean02522785) August 16, 2024

Just in time for a Presidential Pardon. Perhaps that was the deal. We'll get Hunter's stuff out in the open, now, before the election. You step away, but before you exit office, you can pardon him. Otherwise, it'll come out AFTER the election. — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) August 16, 2024

But these were "newly released records and interviews," according to the Times. The State Department didn't come through with the FOIA requests until July 26.

***