History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop...
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad...
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's...
Watch: Tim Walz STRAIGHT UP LIED About How Much School Kids Missed Thanks...
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Google Blames 'Glitch' for Manipulated Ads, Deceiving Voters to Prop Up Harris Campaign
Federal Judge SMACKS Down UCLA, Blocks School From Assisting Antisemitic Goons Who Harass...
Breaking: Hackers Claim to Have Stolen EVERY American's Social Security Number
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing...
Have They Seen His Record? Democrats' Attempt to Elevate Walz Over 'Weird' BACKFIRES...
Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a...
'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but...

Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in Italy to Help Burisma When Joe Was VP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Weird how this stuff was dismissed as baseless right-wing conspiracies just a few months ago, but now it's okay to report on it.

So weird.

Advertisement

Especially that timing.

More from The New York Times:

Hunter Biden sought assistance from the U.S. government for a potentially lucrative energy project in Italy while his father was vice president, according to newly released records and interviews.

The records, which the Biden administration had withheld for years, indicate that Hunter Biden wrote at least one letter to the U.S. ambassador to Italy in 2016 seeking assistance for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where he was a board member.

Embassy officials appear to have been uneasy with the request from the son of the sitting vice president on behalf of a foreign company.

'Appear to have been uneasy.'

No. Duh.

Of course it is.

Total coincidence, we're sure.

Ignored and censored and attacked as 'Russian interference.'

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Of course.

The media have no shame.

That is absolutely how this plays out.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

BUT COINCIDENCE!

Nothing. Why do you ask?

Advertisement

Not a chance.

Really amazing.

+1000 for the Philip Bump reference.

So strange.

Tags: CORRUPTION HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN VICE PRESIDENT VP BURISMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video
ArtistAngie
Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad About Harris' Role in 'Bidenomics
Doug P.
Shame on You! Check Out How Disney's Scumbag Lawyers Tried to Get Widower's Allergy Death Lawsuit Tossed
Amy Curtis
DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Addresses Allegations, Is Damn Proud of His Service to This Country
Brett T.
President Biden Tells Press We Beat Inflation, ‘So Start Writing That Way’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Reaches Master Level Troll After RT of Trump and Musk Dancing Video ArtistAngie
Advertisement