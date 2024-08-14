Guess We Can Report This Now: FOIA Shows Hunter Asked US Embassy in Italy to Help Burisma When Joe Was VP

Weird how this stuff was dismissed as baseless right-wing conspiracies just a few months ago, but now it's okay to report on it.

So weird.

NEW: When @JoeBiden was VP, Hunter Biden asked the US Embassy in Italy to help Burisma, per new FOIA records.@nytimes had been seeking the records for years.



They were released on 7/26 by @StateDept.



The Department suggested the timing was coincidence. https://t.co/CSSV8FOJmm — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 14, 2024

Especially that timing.

More from The New York Times:

Hunter Biden sought assistance from the U.S. government for a potentially lucrative energy project in Italy while his father was vice president, according to newly released records and interviews. The records, which the Biden administration had withheld for years, indicate that Hunter Biden wrote at least one letter to the U.S. ambassador to Italy in 2016 seeking assistance for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where he was a board member. Embassy officials appear to have been uneasy with the request from the son of the sitting vice president on behalf of a foreign company.

'Appear to have been uneasy.'

No. Duh.

The coast is clear to drop this stuff now. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 14, 2024

Of course it is.

I've noticed your Biden family scoop ended when he got the presidential nomination and began again when he was no longer seeking it. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 14, 2024

Total coincidence, we're sure.

It was all on the laptop you ignored in 2020. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) August 14, 2024

Ignored and censored and attacked as 'Russian interference.'

ooof. now that Pres Biden isn't running Hunter can be reported on — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) August 14, 2024

Of course.

The media have no shame.

Let's not get all excited. If hunter is convicted, he'll just be pardoned by daddy before he leaves office. — Kevin Schreiber (@kbschreiber63) August 14, 2024

That is absolutely how this plays out.

Time for everyone to realize what many of us even know: Biden and his family of losers have abused this country and it’s time for chickens to come home to roost. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) August 14, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

The very day Biden dropped out. https://t.co/SLWelzFc50 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 14, 2024

BUT COINCIDENCE!

Nothing. Why do you ask?

Less than a week after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, the State Department finally released records showing Hunter Biden sought U.S. government help to land a Burisma deal when his father was VP.



Coincidence? 🤔 https://t.co/CZjuDfgYqM — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 14, 2024

Not a chance.

It's amazing how journalism starts to happen, even a little, once it can't hurt the person they were protecting. https://t.co/baB7kxlyY2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 14, 2024

Really amazing.

+1000 for the Philip Bump reference.

Are you saying that Trump was correct to want the Burisma investigation restarted? Strange he was impeached for trying. https://t.co/klzU4uFA8m — OK Conservationist (@OKConserve) August 14, 2024

So strange.