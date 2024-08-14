Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden replied, "Yes, yes, yes" when a reporter asked if the U.S. had beaten inflation. Biden apparently thinks the problem is the media isn't reporting on that, so he told them to "start writing that way." Biden described the nation's recovery from inflation (which is up again this month) as a "soft landing."

Speaking of soft landings, Kamala Harris' adviser Jared Bernstein also tried to set the press straight about inflation. Some prices are definitely coming down … like airfare. Yes, airfare is down from pre-pandemic levels. Groceries, gas, utilities, not so much. But that plane ticket is more affordable. Seeing as we don't fly that often, we'd prefer if gas and groceries cost less since we consume those every day.

Reporter: Why should Americans believe anything you say on inflation since prices are going up, not down?



Top Kamala advisor Jared Bernstein: "There are some prices that are definitely coming down!"



Overall prices are up 20.2% under Kamala and Biden. pic.twitter.com/5yvTeYVIAR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

We are broke. True facts. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 14, 2024

This tool says ‘airfares’ are going down, when people can’t afford to eat they don’t give a damn about ‘airfares’! — Free Thinker (@macknbuddy) August 14, 2024

Someone should fact-check this. Are airfares actually down?

They want you to believe what they say, not what you see. Anyone paying bills, buying groceries, and buying fuel knows the truth or they are blatantly ignoring it. — Sassitude (@America1st16391) August 14, 2024

I come home and cry after grocery shopping. Prices just keep going up. It’s devastating to watch prices double and on some products triple.❤️🇺🇸 — American Rose (@American_Rose_) August 14, 2024

You should book a flight and get away from it all for a while.

Bruh airfare is cheaper cause no one can afford to fly… — Aaron (@AaronWesco) August 14, 2024

Airfares are LOWER because NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO TRAVEL. #Dumbass — Marie B. (@QuidMumu) August 14, 2024

How will lower airfares feed your family? WTF is wrong with these people? — America 1st 🍊 (@TexasDonna12) August 14, 2024

I would love to see a list of products where prices have come down. — GunTreasure (@GunTreasure) August 14, 2024

Can anybody fact check this? Our airfare prices actually lower than pre-pandemic? Doesn’t seem likely @CommunityNotes — Bruce Michael Persiano Jr (@diehardgunner_) August 14, 2024

Airfare? You know things are really bad when that's his answer. — Otto Braun (@OttoBraun1976) August 14, 2024

Name three prices that are coming down, name them. — MJ (@Mama104) August 14, 2024

Kids, it looks like it's airfares for dinner again. — Al Buhndee (@AlBuhndee) August 14, 2024

No one can afford to fly, so cheaper airfares don't make that much of a difference to the average American.

But remember, Biden just told us that the U.S. has beaten inflation.

