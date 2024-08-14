Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’

CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden replied, "Yes, yes, yes" when a reporter asked if the U.S. had beaten inflation. Biden apparently thinks the problem is the media isn't reporting on that, so he told them to "start writing that way." Biden described the nation's recovery from inflation (which is up again this month) as a "soft landing."

Speaking of soft landings, Kamala Harris' adviser Jared Bernstein also tried to set the press straight about inflation. Some prices are definitely coming down … like airfare. Yes, airfare is down from pre-pandemic levels. Groceries, gas, utilities, not so much. But that plane ticket is more affordable. Seeing as we don't fly that often, we'd prefer if gas and groceries cost less since we consume those every day.

Someone should fact-check this. Are airfares actually down?

You should book a flight and get away from it all for a while.

