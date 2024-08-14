Karine Jean-Pierre Says President Biden Supports Donald Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris finally revealed one of her policies, and it was one she lifted directly from Donald Trump: no tax on tips. This is the vice president who cast the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which vastly expanded the IRS so they could go after tips as well as Venmo payments over $600.

A reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Monday if eliminating taxes on tips was something the Biden administration had considered in the past three and a half years. Jean-Pierre couldn't say that, but she did say President Joe Biden supports the idea.

Does Biden know he's been president for three and a half years? Couldn't he have eliminated the tax on tips himself? Since it was the vice president's idea, do you think she could have brought it up at one of their lunches together? "Hey Joe, I have an idea …."

REPORTER: "Eliminating taxes on tips...is that an idea that the Biden administration considered at any point in the past three and a half years?!"



KJP: "The president supports it..." pic.twitter.com/qzXRsWOfVF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2024

It's even on the IRS website from January of 2024. "The proposed SITCA [Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement] program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance."

Biden so agrees there should be no tax on tips that his administration devised a reporting system to "improve tip reporting compliance."

It looks like Biden's going to be flip-flopping for the remainder of his administration as badly as Harris is.

