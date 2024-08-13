EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets...
Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements
White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Sam Stein Praises Bulwark’s Sober Analysis of Those Stolen Valor Claims
Jonathan Chait Says the Media's Double Standard Favors Trump, not Harris
WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota AND Wisconsin LIVE With Tw...
Woke Snow White Rachel Zegler Tweets 'Free Palestine' Because of Course She Did
Let's Talk About All the Ways Kamala Harris Doesn't ACTUALLY Trust Women
MSNBC: Donald Trump's Words Were 'Extremely Slurred' During X Event
FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million...
Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Did...

CNN Does a 'Devastating Deep Dive' Into JD Vance's Business Ventures

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

While Dana Bash and the other talking heads at CNN are discussing Elon Musk and Donald Trump "blowing off" the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, CNN's Allison Gordon, Daniel Medina, Curt Devine, and Kyung Lah were doing a deep dive into the devastating business ventures of Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. But before we get to that, we thought this graph was kind of interesting — it shows how the candidates have spent their lives, with pink representing the private sector. Neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz has any experience in the private sector.

Advertisement

CNN's four reporters look into Vance's investment into AppHarvest, "a startup that promised a high-tech future for farming and for the workers of Eastern Kentucky." For four years, Vance was an investor and board member. They write:

Last year, facing hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, AppHarvest declared bankruptcy.

The rise and fall of the company, and Vance’s role in it, cuts against his image as a champion for the working class — an image that helped catapult him to the top of the Republican ticket as Donald Trump’s running mate.

A CNN review of public documents, and interviews with a dozen former workers, shows that AppHarvest not only failed as a business after pursuing rapid growth, but also provided a grim job experience for many of the working-class Kentuckians Vance has vowed to help.

Sounds like Bidenomics to us.

By August 2022, the company was fighting multiple lawsuits. Some alleged executives, including Webb, had misled regulators and investors by overstating the company’s hiring and retention figures. One suit filed by the Plymouth County Retirement Association, a pension fund for employees like firefighters, bus drivers and custodians in Massachusetts, alleged AppHarvest made “false and/or misleading statements” to artificially boost its share price.

AppHarvest executives denied the claims and reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with investors this year.

Vance was not named in any of the lawsuits. He left the company’s board in April 2021 and ran for the Senate, though at that time he still had more than $100,000 invested in the company, according to disclosures.  His VC firm, Narya, also continued to express public support for the company.

Recommended

EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
Gordon K
Advertisement

So we learn about five thousand words down to find that Vance left the company board in 2021 and was not named in any of the shareholder lawsuits. That seems kind of important.

Advertisement

But the "devastating" part got passed around by the rapid response director for the Harris campaign. Of course he doesn't expect anyone to actually click and read to the end of the article. CNN sets up the hit piece, and the Harris campaign runs with it.

***

Tags: CNN J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X
Gordon K
Harris Campaign Busted Using Google Ads to Make It Look Like Major Outlets Support Her Presidential Bid
Amy
Delta’s Chief Diversity Officer Wants More Inclusive Gate Announcements
Brett T.
David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
White and Asian Men Not Invited to Apple's Entrepreneur Camp
Brett T.
CNN Clips Conversation Where Musk and Trump 'Blow Off' the Bombing of Hiroshima
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
EU Distances itself from Thierry Breton's Letter Threatening X Gordon K
Advertisement