It's Been a Month Since the Attempted Assassination of Trump and We Don't...
The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation
Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview
Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator
New Memo Went Out: Harris and Walz Campaigning on Message of JOY
A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System
Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a...
'Who's Actually Running This Joint?' We've Got a Beach Sighting of Placeholder President...
Elon Musk on Free Speech: Bedrock of Democracy
Kamala Harris Knows What It Takes to Fix the Border, and Everybody's Asking...
Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic...
Gonna Lock Up the Whole Country? Judge Warns Even 'Curious Observers' of Riots...
More Kamala Chaos as Staffers Feel Pushed Aside by New Additions to Her...
Friday Night News Dump: Harris Campaign Issues Statement Admitting Walz LIED About Militar...

CNN: Harris Campaign Has a ‘Cool Factor’ Money Can’t Buy

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 10, 2024
Twitter

It's not entirely true that Kamala Harris has gone 20 days without taking journalists' questions — one Thursday, before boarding Air Force Two, Harris did a 77-second Q&A with the press. One of the seven lucky questions that made it through was about when she'd be doing a sit-down interview; Harris replied that her team was working on it and hoped to have one by the end of the month, or three weeks from now … that is, if the month she was talking about was August.

Advertisement

For all of those wondering why Harris isn't doing press conferences and interviews, Charles C. W. Cooke found a clue on the front page of CNN's website.

Why take the risk when the mainstream media has everything under control?

It's really on the story of how Harris plans to conduct a social media campaign much like Joe Biden's basement campaign. Betsy Klein, Camila DeChalus, Way Mullery, and Curt Merrill report:

For years as vice president, Harris has been quietly laying the digital groundwork behind the scenes — meeting with young voters, social media influencers and several grassroots organizations. Now, with less than 90 days until the November election, the Harris campaign has made subtle shifts to capitalize on the momentum around her candidacy — and translate her growing social media following into votes.

The number of plays Harris’ @KamalaHQ TikTok received for its 65 posts in 20 days is more than double what the @BidenHQ’s 335 posts received in roughly five months.

So that's her "cool factor"? Being online? Check out what Harris inherited from Biden's push out the door:

Recommended

The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The 175 staffers on the team inherited by Harris include a mobilization team, which communicates with grassroots supporters who are sharing or making content, donating money and making calls and sending texts; a digital persuasion operation that encompasses paid media, influencers and content creators; a creative team; and a rapid response team.

Paid media, influencers, and content creators? We were told this was "organic."

Advertisement

What's cooler than having Harry Sisson post a TikTok about your immense campaign rally? Sisson is cool.

Right about the same time that Harris' spokespeople announced she'd flip-flopped on every issue from her 2020 presidential campaign.

Remember how CNN brought on an elderly "Gen Z correspondent" to explain how Kamala is brat? They know it's cool, but no one on CNN can tell you what it means.

Advertisement

Exactly. 

It's a good thing all of Harris' millions of followers on TikTok are too young to vote.

***

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation
Amy Curtis
Aaaaaaand We're Dead! Lord of the Rings Fan Wins the Gold for Olympic Break Dancing Post
Amy Curtis
Renowned Biologist Richard Dawkins Gets Cancelled on Facebook for Declaring Imane Khelif a Man on Twitter
justmindy
Molly Jong-Fast Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Really Gifted’ Orator
Brett T.
A Chilling, Maddening Glimpse Into UK's Two-Tier Justice System
Amy Curtis
Protect the Precious! AP Runs Interference for Kamala Harris' Lack of Sit-Down Interview
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The United Nations Gets Absolutely WRECKED for Telling Us to Stop Spreading Misinformation Amy Curtis
Advertisement