Kamala Harris Hopes to Schedule an Interview Before the End of August

Thursday was an exciting day. After Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally where she praised the collective (it takes a village, right?), Harris actually stopped before getting on Air Force Two and took a handful of questions from the press pool. You'll note that the press hasn't changed: "On why Trump originally backed out of debate."

Harris just took questions from the pool for the first time since becoming a presidential candidate. Via @EugeneDaniels2: pic.twitter.com/FXIl6W6Ydq — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 8, 2024

So Harris has talked to her team and wants to get a sit-down interview scheduled before the end of August. It's currently August 8. Will this be a real interview, where the interviewer asks why her campaign has flip-flopped on so many of the policies she backed during her 2020 run for president? Maybe we can get the words from her mouth instead of through statements issued by spokespeople for the campaign.

Harris under the wing of AF2 tells reporters, “I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 8, 2024

So nice of her to squeeze in the American public sometime in the next 23 days. 🙄 — What? (@Possiblyinabit) August 8, 2024

An interview? Do a press conference with zero staged questions. — The Moose? (@MooseMilk1985) August 8, 2024

So we will get one interview with Kamala in the next 23 days. And of course it will be with the most subservient and groveling of “journalists” — Chief Iron Principles (@Connecticotian) August 8, 2024

We're honored that she answered journalists' questions weeks after being coronated as the Democrat presidential nominee.

And it will be the softest interview ever by 60 Minutes. — Sonny Black (@agentpolitico) August 8, 2024

lol. Sure. On the View or MSNBC? — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) August 8, 2024

And you White House reporters are fine and dandy with this timeline?

Cowards if you don’t don’t press Kamala Harris , who is running for President of the US, to do a press conference. — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) August 8, 2024

The press certainly has the momentum going for Harris ever since Joe Biden was forced out of the race. You'd think she could sit down and talk about, you know, becoming the nominee with zero votes?

Agree to the Fox debate or SHUT UP!!! — Gotsprings (@gotsprings) August 8, 2024

