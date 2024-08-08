Kamala Harris Hopes to Schedule an Interview Before the End of August

Walz Campaign Press Kit Says He 'Just Returned From Fighting the War on...
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on August 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Thursday was an exciting day. After Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally where she praised the collective (it takes a village, right?), Harris actually stopped before getting on Air Force Two and took a handful of questions from the press pool. You'll note that the press hasn't changed: "On why Trump originally backed out of debate."

So Harris has talked to her team and wants to get a sit-down interview scheduled before the end of August. It's currently August 8. Will this be a real interview, where the interviewer asks why her campaign has flip-flopped on so many of the policies she backed during her 2020 run for president? Maybe we can get the words from her mouth instead of through statements issued by spokespeople for the campaign.

We're honored that she answered journalists' questions weeks after being coronated as the Democrat presidential nominee.

The press certainly has the momentum going for Harris ever since Joe Biden was forced out of the race. You'd think she could sit down and talk about, you know, becoming the nominee with zero votes?

***

Tags: INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS

