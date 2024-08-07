Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat

THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 07, 2024
Townhall Media

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, when you've lost CNN, you know you're in trouble. In a speech about gun control, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told a small crowd that he had carried weapons of war in combat. Still, CNN's panelist (gently) fact-checked that claim, saying that Walz had more than once "used language that suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation." There was "no evidence that any time that Walz was in the position of being shot at."

At issue is Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accusing Walz of stolen valor, and that must be disproved. Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, when Andrea Mitchell brought up the issue of Walz's claims, Nancy Pelosi demanded to know if Vance had ever been in combat. Had he? Well, had he? Mitchell didn't quite know.

Geez, a little touchy there, Nance?

Was she? WAS SHE? Has Nancy Pelosi ever been sober on air?

Maybe she's like Harris and skips the daily briefings.

Fair enough. But Walz talks as though he did.

Look at how mad Pelosi got when Vance accused Walz of stolen valor. That was a delight. 

Tags: ANDREA MITCHELL MSNBC NANCY PELOSI J.D. VANCE TIM WALZ

