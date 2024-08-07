Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, when you've lost CNN, you know you're in trouble. In a speech about gun control, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told a small crowd that he had carried weapons of war in combat. Still, CNN's panelist (gently) fact-checked that claim, saying that Walz had more than once "used language that suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation." There was "no evidence that any time that Walz was in the position of being shot at."

Advertisement

At issue is Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance accusing Walz of stolen valor, and that must be disproved. Meanwhile, over on MSNBC, when Andrea Mitchell brought up the issue of Walz's claims, Nancy Pelosi demanded to know if Vance had ever been in combat. Had he? Well, had he? Mitchell didn't quite know.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Has JD Vance been in combat?" @mitchellreports informs her he served in the Marine Corps., where he was deployed to Iraq @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/7Af53E11BG — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) August 7, 2024

Geez, a little touchy there, Nance?

If you want to see network media at work, here's Andrea Mitchell, a paid journalist, someone whose job it is to inform guests and audiences, unsure of Vance's service and station in Iraq. Just stunning ignorance and should be nowhere near a broadcast desk. https://t.co/E0skqDmmKG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2024

She's the second one I've seen do this in the past 20 minutes. They could be the least curious human beings in history. — newmanian (@newmanian2) August 7, 2024

At least she was sober this time on air.🍷 — Sausagebroker 🇺🇸 (@Sausagebroker) August 7, 2024

Was she? WAS SHE? Has Nancy Pelosi ever been sober on air?

Way to do your homework Andrea!🤡 — Eddie McGrath (@EddieMcGrath16) August 7, 2024

Maybe she's like Harris and skips the daily briefings.

How much does @NBCNews pay Andrea Mitchell?



It is stunning that a journalist wouldn't know about Vance's service in Iraq.



It's even more stunning that a highly-paid journalist allows a politician like Pelosi to weasel out of answering a question. — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) August 7, 2024

The simplest answer is neither of them saw combat. — Gabble Ratchet🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@Gr8TweetNTheSky) August 7, 2024

Fair enough. But Walz talks as though he did.

Both these leftist idiots are just drunk off their asses bitching to each other and being terribly informed. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 7, 2024

Look at how mad Pelosi got when Vance accused Walz of stolen valor. That was a delight.

***