British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

There have been riots all summer in the United Kingdom by pro-Palestinian Muslim immigrants. But as we reported, Prime Minister Keir Starmer got serious when there was a riot by "far-right" white native Britons over the stabbing deaths of three little girls under the age of 10 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp. 

Suddenly, "mostly peaceful protests" were a no-no.


U.K. Secretary of State Yvette Cooper said "far-right" protestors would “pay the price — imprisonment, travel bans, and more.”

Meanwhile, British police are arresting people for "offensive" and "obscene" anti-migrant Facebook posts. Not for rioting, but for posting on Facebook.

Journalist Peter Imanuelsen says a British prosecutor is now talking about EXTRADITING social media influencers who say mean things about their Muslim newcomers.

AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
As we showed you Monday, this is the lovely British town of Birmingham:

For inciting riots overseas over social media.

They're probably looking for Tommy Robinson in whichever country he's currently speaking. But still, the idea is ludicrous — being charged with terrorism over a social media post.

***

Tags: RIOT SOCIAL MEDIA TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

