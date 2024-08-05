Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting Are Publicly Pummeling Women as Democrats and the...
UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’
Women: Never, Ever Apologize
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov....
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump...
Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'
BuzzFeed Lists 11 'Major Wins' Attributed to Vice President Kamala Harris
UK Secretary of State Says Citizens Mad About Migrant Violence Will 'Pay the...
Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With...
How Are YOU Doing? Amid Stock Market Crash, Remember What Chuck Schumer Said...
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Kamala Harris Backed Reparations Bill That 'Eliminates' Laws Which Negatively Affect Afric...

The Atlantic Writes About Kamala Harris’ ‘Oddball Charms’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris might be as unlikeable as Hillary Clinton, it's that bad. To her, nothing is more important than to be unburdened by what has been. Spokespeople for her campaign keep letting the media know that she's changed her stance on just about everything she called for during her 2020 run for president, including banning fracking and offshore drilling. The press hasn't asked her to explain any of these flip-flops.

Advertisement

And there's the cackle. She's cackles at inappropriate times. It's grating. Or is it? Maybe it's just part of her "oddball charm."

Spencer Kornhaber writes:

Across the internet, funny clips of Harris are making the rounds, some of them unearthed from years earlier. There’s one of her talking to a 10-year-old about carnitas tacos in a tone of utmost solemnity. There’s one of her impersonating her mother-in-law, squealing, “You’re prettier than you are on television!” And, of course, there’s the coconut-tree speech, related in sing-song inflections, whipping from stand-up routine to sermon. Republicans have tried to use quirky Harris clips to mock her. But these videos have mostly been circulated by gleeful supporters, who are parsing and remixing them like sports highlights.

To compare the first female vice president to influencers and pop stars is obviously a loaded exercise. But the affectionate memeification of Harris is, in fact, explicitly gendered: She’s being treated in the same terms as so many social-media phenoms cheered as “girlie” or “mother.” That’s not only because she’s a symbol of feminine power. It’s probably because people who don’t fit neatly within stereotypes about gender—or race, sexuality, or other identity categories—tend to have to invent some part of their personality. This invention process feeds today’s attention economy, which is all about sharing teensy audiovisual treats. A fun mannerism, a new tic, is like a delicacy.

Recommended

UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Kornhaber notes that the Harris campaign has adopted "Charli XCX’s Brat, an experimental pop album about doing cocaine and having social anxiety. This was inexplicable on the level of substance but made some sense as style. Brats don’t hide who they are, and neither, it feels, does Harris."

It's false that Republicans have tried to use quirky Harris clips to mock her. Republicans have used quirky Harris clips to mock her, successfully.

Advertisement

Back in late July, Tom Elliott noted that CNN and MSNBC had managed to work in the “Vance is weird” talking point more than 150 times. But Harris isn't weird … she has the power of oddball charm.

It's frightening to think that this oddball charm is working on some voters. And what we need in the Oval Office now more than ever is some oddball charm.

Advertisement

We still haven't heard her answer a journalist's question since she magically became the Democrat nominee. She'll stick to appearances on "The View" where the hosts all share her vibe.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’
Brett T.
WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN Tracks Down Republicans to React to J.D. Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Dig
Brett T.
Oh-So-Tolerant Leftist Sends NASTY Hate Message to Riley Gaines
Amy Curtis
As Rumors Swirl He Might Be Kamala's Running Mate, a Flashback to Gov. Walz and His No Good Choices
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UK Citizen Films Arrested for ‘Facebook Crimes’ Brett T.
Advertisement