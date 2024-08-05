Let's Highlight Kamala Harris Glorifying Wokeness to Show What 'Makes Her Look Deranged'
Sen. Tom Cotton Calls for Kamala Harris to Hold a Press Conference on Stock Market Crash

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

As you know by now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,000 points Monday, wiping out almost $2 trillion from the stock market. Global markets followed suit among fears that the U.S. was entering a recession. 

As our own Grateful Calvin will report later, people had some fun with the #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket hashtag (#KamalaCrash is already going strong) , but is presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris going to make some comment on this extraordinary crash, especially since she's been telling us what a success Bidenomics has been?

Sen. Tom Cotton would like Harris to explain her economic policies — now.

Stephen Miller says she must hold a press conference or resign. Of course, the likelihood of either of those is nonexistent.

Maybe the president could say something encouraging?

She could at least come out an try to blame Donald Trump.

It took less time to make the memes than it did for the administration to address the crash:


