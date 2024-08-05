Sen. Tom Cotton Calls for Kamala Harris to Hold a Press Conference on Stock Market Crash

As you know by now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,000 points Monday, wiping out almost $2 trillion from the stock market. Global markets followed suit among fears that the U.S. was entering a recession.

🚨#BREAKING: Over $1.93 trillion has been wiped out from the US stock market so far today as the Nasdaq has dropped over 1,000 points. Officials say the Nasdaq has never been this low, not even intraday. pic.twitter.com/gCODgVGri9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 5, 2024

As our own Grateful Calvin will report later, people had some fun with the #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket hashtag (#KamalaCrash is already going strong) , but is presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris going to make some comment on this extraordinary crash, especially since she's been telling us what a success Bidenomics has been?

Sen. Tom Cotton would like Harris to explain her economic policies — now.

Vice President Harris must immediately—without a script—explain her economic policies.



If she can't answer a single question, she can't handle the job. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 5, 2024

She has. She wants “equity.” — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) August 5, 2024

She doesn't even know her policies well enough to explain them with a script. — Chris (@Bitter_Grizzly) August 5, 2024

They're going to hide her for as long as possible. She's refused to debate already. Eventually, the pressure will force her in front of the camera to take questions. Then we will finally see the word salad responses and ridiculous cackling we all know and love. — SC Conservative (@RHTiger1992) August 5, 2024

Stephen Miller says she must hold a press conference or resign. Of course, the likelihood of either of those is nonexistent.

Kamala must hold a press conference or resign. If she can’t answer a single question about an economic emergency she can’t be VP or POTUS. https://t.co/nOKXxe4zSg — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 5, 2024

Come on Kamala Harris, show us what you got!

Can't wait. Tell us about your economic plan. Americans are ALL EARS.

And NO teleprompter.

If you don't answer multiple questions, it proves you are full of sh!t. — Riley (@riley1999) August 5, 2024

Now's the time for her to act presidential. I don't think she's capable of it. — BoomBoomJenkins (@JenkinsBoom) August 5, 2024

Not an unreasonable request. The WH is too quiet. — ✨Chandra🌙🌒 (@Chandraceecee) August 5, 2024

Maybe the president could say something encouraging?

This is an actual emergency now — CryptoCave (@Crypto_CaveCC) August 5, 2024

Fat chance. — Patrick Thayer (@stbdtack) August 5, 2024

Don’t hold your breath — Terry Cornelius (@TerryCornelius7) August 5, 2024

Who’s gonna make her? They hid Joe in a basement. They are capable of hiding her, too. — Carolina Girl (@carolinagirl63) August 5, 2024

She could at least come out an try to blame Donald Trump.

Absolutely agree, @StephenM and @TomCottonAR. The American people deserve transparency and competence from our leaders. If Kamala can't handle basic economic questions without a script, it's clear she isn't fit to serve as VP or POTUS. It's time for accountability.… — MinedWealth (@WealthMined) August 5, 2024

It took less time to make the memes than it did for the administration to address the crash:

She won’t take questions. The Dems are protecting her at all cost. — Brent (@pgh6times) August 5, 2024

In one day, the stock market collapsed, Iran is threatening to attack Israel, and a US military personnel were just attacked in Iraq. The president and the VP who wants to be the next president have both said nothing about it publicly. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2024





***