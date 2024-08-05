Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles

It's been an interesting day. The stock market crashed over fears of a recession, someone struck a U.S. air base in Iraq with missiles, and Iran is gearing up to attack Israel. Sen. Tom Cotton posted that "Vice President Harris must immediately—without a script—explain her economic policies." We're not sure what President Joe Biden is up to if he's awake — he's apparently been briefed on the missile strike in Iraq. Meanwhile, Harris has yet to answer any tough questions on her policies, all of which have changed since her 2020 presidential campaign.

We do have this from Harris, though, which shows off some of her "oddball charm." We're not sure when this is from (we're told it's from 2017), but Harris reminds us Americans that we have to stay woke. "Just stay more woke than less woke," she said, cackling the whole time.

Kamala Harris: "We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke." pic.twitter.com/ueVP2hpSup — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 5, 2024

She is drunk, has to be — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) August 5, 2024

Example #3,153 as to why they won’t let Kamala talk to people on camera anymore. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2024

"Everything woke turns to sh*t" has never been this accurate before. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 5, 2024

Kamala needs to get sober. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) August 5, 2024

Her laughter tick is so unpleasant. — Share Bear (@ShareBear1776) August 5, 2024

And this is why Kamala has gone 15 days without any media interviews. — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 5, 2024

Could she be any more out of touch? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 5, 2024

WTF is she talking about?



She is so damn embarrassing.



I bet the leaders of Iran, North Korea, Russia, every other country who wants to see us fail is praying that she wins.



She is so damn incompetent, it’s not funny. — Cathlina Rivas King 🇺🇸 (@AmeraucanaLover) August 5, 2024

Nobody else is laughing…. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) August 5, 2024

The blonde on the right flinches lol. — Mary Frost (@mlfrostmi) August 5, 2024

The looks on their faces — LogGPT (@loggyrhythm) August 5, 2024

I can feel the awkwardness just watching this clip... — Steven Pollack (@Spollack33) August 5, 2024

Woke is exactly what got us to this disastrous place in history. Woke is 180 degrees from where we need to be. #WokeMindVirus — Professor Pissybich (@pissybich) August 5, 2024

We'll be Harris hasn't flip-flopped on that position. It's 2024 now, though, and we have Elon Musk to warn us about the Woke Mind Virus and the damage it's done to his family.

Liberals will complain that conservatives are trying to appropriate "woke," which is a good thing, from black culture and make it sound bad. They've succeeded. We're done being woke.

