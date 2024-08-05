Kamala Harris Says Like Everybody Has to Stay Woke, Then Cackles

The Economist Says America's 'Far-Right' Is 'Emboldened' and 'Ready for Violence' If Trump...
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

It's been an interesting day. The stock market crashed over fears of a recession, someone struck a U.S. air base in Iraq with missiles, and Iran is gearing up to attack Israel. Sen. Tom Cotton posted that "Vice President Harris must immediately—without a script—explain her economic policies." We're not sure what President Joe Biden is up to if he's awake — he's apparently been briefed on the missile strike in Iraq. Meanwhile, Harris has yet to answer any tough questions on her policies, all of which have changed since her 2020 presidential campaign. 

We do have this from Harris, though, which shows off some of her "oddball charm." We're not sure when this is from (we're told it's from 2017), but Harris reminds us Americans that we have to stay woke. "Just stay more woke than less woke," she said, cackling the whole time.

WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket
Grateful Calvin
We'll be Harris hasn't flip-flopped on that position. It's 2024 now, though, and we have Elon Musk to warn us about the Woke Mind Virus and the damage it's done to his family.

Liberals will complain that conservatives are trying to appropriate "woke," which is a good thing, from black culture and make it sound bad. They've succeeded. We're done being woke.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS WOKE

