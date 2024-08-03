Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote

We'd thought the Democrats had given up on calling Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance "weird," but no. As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, liberals were having a fit over an anecdote Vance told on the Full Send podcast. Vance was apparently on the phone with Donald Trump who was asking him to be his running mate, and Vance's 7-year-old son was trying to talk to him about Pokémon.

"So he's trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I'm on the phone with Donald Trump, and I'm like, 'Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu," Vance relayed. "This is the most important phone call of my life. Please just let me take this phone call."

He’s passing on his own childhood trauma to his kids. It’s sad to watch. — Nette🍯 (@NettePot) August 3, 2024

Um, this wasn't a recording of the phone call. This was Vance telling the story on a podcast, where he said he was "like" shut the hell up for 30 seconds. There's no reason to believe that's what he told his son verbatim — he was relaying the anecdote to adults. And a lot of adults fully understood the sentiment.

Um, if you listened to Megyn Kelly’s interview, he didn’t tell the story this way and he didn’t say those words to his son. All the media does is lie. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 3, 2024

No, JD Vance did not directly tell his kid to “shut the hell up.” He was describing on a podcast how he felt in that moment.



You can now move on to your next outrage while ignoring that Kamala Harris abuses her staff. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 3, 2024

Democrat Party Chair Jaime Harrison pounced, calling Vance a weirdo "psychopath."

In what world do you tell a 7 year old to “shut the hell up?”



And this weirdo “sociopath” wants to talk about parenting?!



Maybe he needs to shut the hell up!



pic.twitter.com/08yHKKiHgD — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) August 2, 2024

Give it up.

Shut the hell up, Jaime. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 3, 2024

Virtue signal received, processed, and disregarded. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) August 3, 2024

you know good and well that’s hyperbole between adults. You have to lie and misrepresent what people say, just like you did to Kilmeade. So gross — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 3, 2024

I would argue that the world has gone off the rails in large part because nobody tells 7 year olds to STFU anymore https://t.co/nix5ESaoPW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 3, 2024

Based on his tone, he's very likely just paraphrasing what he said for the purpose of being emphatic. — WolvenOne (@Wolvenone) August 3, 2024

Exactly. He's retelling the story on a podcast. To other adults. This doesn't make him a sociopath. Democrats who want to give 7-year-olds "gender-affirming care" are the sociopaths.

