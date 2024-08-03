Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His...
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris
Amerikan Justice: When Crimes Don't Promote the Leftist Agenda
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the...
She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They...
Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
'Trump or Our Lives': Former GOP Comms Director Tells MSNBC Election a 'Life...
Will Kamala Harris Honor Her Challenge to a Debate With J.D. Vance?
Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt
Kamala Harris Interested in How ‘Any Time, Any Place’ Became ‘One Specific Safe...
CNN Host Explains Why These Black Men Are Likely 'Low Info Voters' for...
Tell Us You Don't Know Kids (or Parents) Without Telling Us: Leftist BECLOWNS...
Media Told How to Spin the Presidential Debate Story and They're RUNNING With...
Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information...

Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 03, 2024
Twitter

We'd thought the Democrats had given up on calling Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance "weird," but no. As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, liberals were having a fit over an anecdote Vance told on the Full Send podcast. Vance was apparently on the phone with Donald Trump who was asking him to be his running mate, and Vance's 7-year-old son was trying to talk to him about Pokémon. 

Advertisement

"So he's trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I'm on the phone with Donald Trump, and I'm like, 'Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu," Vance relayed. "This is the most important phone call of my life. Please just let me take this phone call."

Um, this wasn't a recording of the phone call. This was Vance telling the story on a podcast, where he said he was "like" shut the hell up for 30 seconds. There's no reason to believe that's what he told his son verbatim — he was relaying the anecdote to adults. And a lot of adults fully understood the sentiment.

Democrat Party Chair Jaime Harrison pounced, calling Vance a weirdo "psychopath."

Recommended

Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'
Gordon K
Advertisement

Give it up.

Exactly. He's retelling the story on a podcast. To other adults. This doesn't make him a sociopath. Democrats who want to give 7-year-olds "gender-affirming care" are the sociopaths.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS PODCAST J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'
Gordon K
She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They Went to School on a Bus
Amy Curtis
Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His 'Happy Place'
Brett T.
Kamala HQ: J.D. Vance Wants to Take Away Birthright Citizenship … And?
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Evergreen! Kamala Harris is Really Confused by 'The Cloud' and Where Our Information is REALLY Stored
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right' Gordon K
Advertisement