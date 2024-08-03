Tell Us You Don't Know Kids (or Parents) Without Telling Us: Leftist BECLOWNS Self With JD Vance Take

Every time the Left tries to play the 'JD Vance is weird' card, it gets thrown back in their faces. And rightly so. If that's the best they've got on JD Vance, things are going well.

This is Annie Wu, a staffer for AOC.

She apparently doesn't have kids, or know kids, or know anyone who has kids. In fact, we're not sure she knows normal people at all, if she thinks something is 'wrong' with JD Vance based on this exchange:

i ask this so genuinely — truly what is wrong with him ???? pic.twitter.com/t0LZCkbL2E — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) August 3, 2024

There is nothing wrong with him.

This is what normal life is like for Americans who don't live life in a Leftist bubble.

Um, if you listened to Megyn Kelly’s interview, he didn’t tell the story this way and he didn’t say those words to his son. All the media does is lie. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 3, 2024

This would not surprise us, either.

Do you have children? — Max (@MaxNordau) August 3, 2024

We'd bet no.

You seem like you don't have kids. What's described is completely normal to a working parent. Your cats probably haven't opened that door of reality for you. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) August 3, 2024

He said it.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 3, 2024

We have tissues if you need them, Annie.

If you actually watched the clip and still had this brain dead take, idk what to tell you. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 3, 2024

Neither do we.

So you think telling a 3 yo to shut up while being on the phone is wrong, but chemically castrating 3 yo is OK?



The question is: what is wrong with you? — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 3, 2024

That's the real question here.

If nothing else, this election cycle has done an amazing job of sorting those with children from those without children. https://t.co/rY9wVs3BLi — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 3, 2024

Is sure has.

You have no kids, do you?



I have 3.



Here's them dressed up as Pokemon (I'm Ash) for Halloween. We made stroller a Pokeball.



So let me inform you that parents often need to dismiss kids just like JD did to get something accomplished.



This makes JD a good parent, not weird. https://t.co/Wt1AOl7lvS pic.twitter.com/Jy9OIUwdhU — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 3, 2024

But Leftists like Annie wouldn't know that.

These are the people that think kids are so horrible they should only be allowed on at the very back of the plane so they can’t hear them shine they’re in 1st class. https://t.co/zOqqHraRzc — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) August 3, 2024

But JD Vance is weird.

Prioritizing your decision about whether or not to run the world over your son's Pokémon tastes is not bizarre or unhealthy.



You know what is "weird?" Interacting with kids so rarely that you don't know that. https://t.co/aGvirojHiU — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 3, 2024

Exactly.

This anecdote has all the signs of a dad talking to other parents about his kids. This is how you explain exasperating kid behavior to other people who have kids and can absolutely relate. https://t.co/QZjlZsCuVS — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 3, 2024

Which is why poor Annie is so confused.

I bet she has no problem with parents telling their little boys they can chop them into girls. https://t.co/p1Jaoy6x5o — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 3, 2024

The safest bet ever.

He's 7. This is pretty normal for a 7-year-old. https://t.co/DEYkGC89De — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 3, 2024

And pretty normal for the parent of a 7-year-old.

I think it’s weird that someone would be startled at a parent told a child to be quiet when the child was interrupting a conversation between adults.



And then I see the freak show that is the kids of Democrats and I understand. https://t.co/8pQI8cWA3L — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 3, 2024

All of this.