Tell Us You Don't Know Kids (or Parents) Without Telling Us: Leftist BECLOWNS Self With JD Vance Take

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

Every time the Left tries to play the 'JD Vance is weird' card, it gets thrown back in their faces. And rightly so. If that's the best they've got on JD Vance, things are going well.

Advertisement

This is Annie Wu, a staffer for AOC.

She apparently doesn't have kids, or know kids, or know anyone who has kids. In fact, we're not sure she knows normal people at all, if she thinks something is 'wrong' with JD Vance based on this exchange:

There is nothing wrong with him.

This is what normal life is like for Americans who don't live life in a Leftist bubble.

This would not surprise us, either.

We'd bet no.

He said it.

We have tissues if you need them, Annie.

Advertisement

Neither do we.

That's the real question here.

Is sure has.

But Leftists like Annie wouldn't know that.

But JD Vance is weird.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Which is why poor Annie is so confused.

The safest bet ever.

And pretty normal for the parent of a 7-year-old.

All of this.

