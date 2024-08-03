Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris

Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Adam Kinzinger, who still manages to appear on cable TV after being gerrymandered out of his seat, claims to still be a Republican and a conservative. He's one of those Never Trumpers who claim that the Republican Party has been hijacked by a cult … who makes up the true Republican Party, then? Lynn Cheney? (We still remember when the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin was gushing over the idea of Cheney running for president as a Republican.)

Never Trump publications like The Bulkwark have decided that "conserving conservatism" means not only voting for Joe Biden but voting Democrat all the way down the ballot. That's the only way to save the "true" Republican Party.

At least Republicans will be voting for the candidate they chose in a democratic primary and not one chosen for them.

Kinzinger was on The Daily Show this week and argued that there's "nothing more conservative" than voting for Kamala Harris for president. This is the same Kamala Harris whom GovTrack had declared the most liberal senator (and then memory-holed that once she was the presumptive nominee). She's more liberal than Bernie Sanders.

To Kinzinger, conserving conservatism means preserving democracy, which would disappear under a second Trump administration.

Alex Christy reports:

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show doesn’t know what the definition of an echo chamber is. On Thursday’s show, weekly temp host Ronny Chieng hailed former GOP congressman turned CNN talking head Adam Kinzinger for helping the show break out of its bubble as Kinzinger told him what he wanted to hear, mainly that “there is nothing more conservative” than voting for VP Kamala Harris in order to save democracy.

Kinzinger declared, “Oh, it is really easy. I believe in democracy. I mean, democracy—I was there on January 6th. I had to live through that. Standing for the constitution, standing for democracy, there is nothing more conservative than that, and Donald Trump is the exact opposite of that. So, for me, Kamala Harris is going to defend that democracy and I think every Republican that takes their views, viewpoints seriously, old-school Republican, not whatever this new thing is, should be voting the same way.”

Harris, who just became the Democrat presidential nominee without receiving a single vote, is going to defend democracy.

Voting for the woman coronated by party elites is the best way to protect democracy.

***

