Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported Last July

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the pro-abortion account AbortionChat had a strange take on a woman who left her newborn baby in a dumpster to die.

….we literally tried to warn you that this is what happens when abortion access isn’t accessible. https://t.co/c1jXEOZ1RE — AbortionChat (@AbortionChat) July 26, 2024

So you agree, the child should’ve been killed? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 26, 2024

Had the mother chosen to kill her child in utero, you see, this would have never happened and the baby wouldn't be alive and safe.

As we reported, the 18-year-old chose to carry the baby until term. Then she chose to discard her baby like wet trash. According to media reports, she didn't want her boyfriend to break up with her.

The New York Post's Jennie Taer tells us a little bit more about the woman who tried to kill her newborn.

Per DHS sources… The woman who dumped her baby in a Houston dumpster crossed the border illegally in the RGV in April of last year as an unaccompanied minor from Guatemala. She was released to a sponsor and ordered deported last July during a hearing she didn’t show for. https://t.co/HTWzkNGKed — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) July 30, 2024

An illegal immigrant didn't show up for a hearing? How often do you think that happens?

Nothing on the "sponsor?" — Jeanne-NC (@Jeanne2999432) August 1, 2024

An INFANT was put in a DUMPSTER by an illegal alien who entered under Biden-Harris.



End the border crisis. https://t.co/wfSm9wWhOj — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 30, 2024

The sad part is that this young woman probably didn’t willingly get pregnant. So many being trafficked here are raped on the journey here. Biden and Harris are enabling unwanted pregnancies and sex slavery. — Jamie (@jamie_will54776) July 30, 2024

Thank you Border Czar Kamala Harris. You have proved you’re good for nothing, except for your hatred for the unborn. — Rosie R. Echeverria (@RREz28) July 31, 2024

I'd guess she was trafficked here.



NOT AN EXCUSE. Just saying that human trafficking affects more people than just the one who was trafficked. — mumzie (@spine1692) July 30, 2024

I hope we can recognize that this is squarely the fault of the Democrat/Biden administration. This poor girl was probably trafficked across, raped, impregnated, scared. We can’t indiscriminately blame this child. — ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕪 ℝ𝕒𝕘𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@synapticfail) July 30, 2024

They are not sending us their best. — Michael Flaherty (@Meflaherty46) July 30, 2024

No, they are not.

