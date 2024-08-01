'Weird Argument...': Pro-Abortion X Account Tries Making the Case for Babies Tossed in Dumpsters

It should come as no surprise to any of you Dear Readers that abortion advocates lie through their dang teeth. Anything to support the narrative, right? But this is now becoming far too egregious to ignore or dismiss with a derisive laugh and a sardonic shake of the head. A popular pro-abortion account on X had this to say about a recent case where an 18-year-old woman gave birth and threw her child into a dumpster like he was nothing more than literal trash.

Advertisement

….we literally tried to warn you that this is what happens when abortion access isn’t accessible. https://t.co/c1jXEOZ1RE — AbortionChat (@AbortionChat) July 26, 2024

Because it's totally a winning argument to say that if abortion is illegal, that you're not going to be allowed to KILL your child before they're born, you'll throw your babies in the trash. That's not insane at all.

Not only is this bat-crap crazy, but this woman, Lynne Schmidt according to her bio, is conveniently leaving out key parts of this story in an effort to appeal to her base. And as of this writing, 18 million people have viewed her post on X.

question i dont see anyone asking since they’re too busy waffling about accountability and religious beliefs- who’s going to take care of this child now? what sort of life will it live? — skeen 🎀 (@scenerieslol) July 26, 2024

According to pro-choice leftists, if someone MIGHT MAYBE have a difficult life, this warrants killing them before they're ever born. Nevermind the pesky little fact that these people are not Miss Cleo and cannot predict the future with any degree of accuracy.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Be honest, the rest of you Dear Readers who are this writer's age could hear that gif LOL

So if we don't murder them early, they'll be left to die later?



Weird argument. — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) July 26, 2024

Isn't it?

Just so we’re clear, they’re mad a baby wasn’t ripped apart in utero. https://t.co/euXVRnZ6ef — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 26, 2024

So… A newborn baby is found, alive, in a dumpster



And you think the solution is to actually kìll the baby?



Better to be deàd than abandoned but surviving?



Make that make sense https://t.co/X6X4Fco8fZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 31, 2024

It already makes sense, but it's monstrous. Lynne is saying that had the mother chosen to kill her child in utero, this would have never happened. While true, this is horrendous logic to any sane and rational person. It's like saying that Ted Bundy's victims would have never been murdered if their mothers had gotten to them first.

Now, here is the information that Lynne has deliberately chosen NOT to tell her following: this 18-year-old woman went through a full-term pregnancy, chose not to abort, but gave birth to and then discarded her newborn baby in a dumpster because she 'had no choice'. According to media reports, she didn't want her boyfriend to break up with her.

It's worth repeating: she chose not to abort. She chose to carry her baby to term. And then she chose to throw that little boy away like he was trash.

This had nothing to do with abortion laws in Texas whatsoever.

Child is thrown in the trash and survives.



Pro-aborts: https://t.co/V2EddIEK0L pic.twitter.com/UAW68r7V65 — 𝚌𝚕𝚞𝚖𝚙 𝚘𝚏 𝚌𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚜 (@ZELLKLUMPEN) July 26, 2024

“We literally tried to warn you that if you didn’t allow women to kill their children in the womb, they would try to kill their children out of the womb.”



Yeah, we get it. There are a lot of monsters out there. How does that give us any reason to change abortion policy, though? https://t.co/Lp2ixQUOpb — Christopher Michael (@adorientem) July 26, 2024

Advertisement

Excellent question.

You're proving again you're a psychopath, you ignored safe haven laws exist and yes that mother who did that will be prosecuted.

Abortion and infanticide are no different, and you just showed it https://t.co/OpyC0HqrM7 — The better peonyprincess (@prochoicesucks) July 26, 2024

This is in response to people finding a newborn in a dumpster. The newborn is alive and is expected to be okay. So, this person is saying "it would have been better if this baby was killed in the womb months ago. See? We tried to warn you."



No compromise with these people. https://t.co/WZk7YpttM4 — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) July 26, 2024

Yeah, at this point, conservatives should not give an inch on the abortion debate. Leftists will always turn that inch into 10 miles or more. And they call us the extremists.

This woman is living your dream... https://t.co/V2EddIEK0L pic.twitter.com/B3gYUCYFt2 — 𝚌𝚕𝚞𝚖𝚙 𝚘𝚏 𝚌𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚜 (@ZELLKLUMPEN) July 26, 2024

OOF. Not a good look, Lynne.

You tried to warn us that people who are so evil they will murder their babies, will still try and murder their babies? Noted https://t.co/UmQELJ5i1t — Hammy ✈🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@e2pilot) July 27, 2024

This is what happens when society doesn’t value human life.



Thank you for promoting that. — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) July 26, 2024

When these people show you who they are? Believe them.

I’m pro choice but “allow abortion or else moms will throw their newborns in the dumpster” is a psychotic take — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

When your own side is telling you how ghoulish you are, that's usually a solid sign that your stance is garbage.

So, just to be clear, your argument is that we should let women murder their unborn babies, because they’ll just try to murder them once they’re born? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 26, 2024

So, you wish the baby had been killed? What is wrong with you? — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) July 26, 2024

We don't know, but it's probably hard to pronounce.

This is one deranged threat — Ethan Nicolle (@AXECOP) July 27, 2024

You’re sick and twisted and you’re the reason why the pro-life movement is filled with so many women.



You are sick. — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) July 26, 2024

So if you don't get your way, a beautiful baby gets tossed in the dumpster? — Kralik (@earlkralik) July 26, 2024

Adoption exists— y’all are just barbarians. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 26, 2024

Maybe they need to stop using your page as an advice column.



Thankfully this one will survive. https://t.co/p1vjYTlPJK pic.twitter.com/SUR8yMRY3u — Make Abortion History (@Thisisa74798027) July 26, 2024

Not surprised that a pro-dehumanization diehard is pretending that situations like this didn't happen prior to Dobbs. https://t.co/Hn3vkjzXgF — Deedo (@Deedo_70) July 26, 2024

This happened regularly under Roe, long before Dobbs returned the issue of abortion to the states, but Lynne doesn't seem to be too concerned with facts. The Almighty Narrative is all that matters.

Texas famously has a Safe Haven law so parents who are unable to care for their child can safely and legally leave their baby at a hospital, fire station or medical centre. There is no excuse for abandoning a baby in a dumpster whether abortion is legal or not. https://t.co/qihSMxoPMT — Fleur Elizabeth (@fleurmeston) July 27, 2024

Advertisement

In fact, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico have enacted 'safe haven' legislation meaning there are ways for a person to safely relinquish an unharmed newborn baby without any risk of persecution. As laws vary from state to state, just be sure to do your due diligence and find out what your state laws are.

There is no rational excuse or justification for what this young woman did.