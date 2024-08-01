President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves Office

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden administration has apparently reached a plea deal with the self-described architect of the 9/11 terror attacks and two accomplices. The details of the plea deal are not being made public. The plea deal has angered the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, and now the New York City Firefighters Union has put out a statement saying it's "disgusting and disappointing" that the three terrorists are being allowed to escape justice. Asked for comment, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that the White House "didn't have a role in this."

REPORTER: The NYC Firefighters Union put out a statement condemning the 9/11 plea deal. Does the administation have a message for them?



KJP: "Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one. We didn’t have a role in this." pic.twitter.com/Z5T2ddoOMj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2024

How in the fuck did they not have a role is this? — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) August 1, 2024

How does the President not have a role in this? — 45TrumpsAll ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@funsizedspud) August 1, 2024

Because no one's told him about it?

The DOJ is part of the Executive branch headed by the President Joe Biden FFS — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) August 1, 2024

The White House absolutely had a role in this. It's your DOJ. — ~R L N (@surfnikiNLR) August 1, 2024

Uh huh, to whom does the Defense Department report, Congress, the Supreme Court, or the Biden Administration? — George Avdey (@gavdey) August 1, 2024

So basically "somebody did something" to make this happen. — LastConserativeInKalifornia (@LastKalifornia) August 1, 2024

The POTUS is the top executive officer. Biden was consulted on this deal beforehand and could have killed the deal if he (or more accurately his handlers) had wanted it killed. — WethePeoplearepissed (@GregSta75040098) August 1, 2024

Who’s running this government? — Second Watch (@jcfeagans) August 1, 2024

Biden's Justice Dept. entered into the plea deal and this DEI dwarf maintains that Biden had nothing to do with it? — Jim Hanford (@RetiringOne) August 1, 2024

Zero accountability in our government. — ken drift (@kdrift6) August 1, 2024

In a related follow-up question, Jean-Pierre was asked if President Joe Biden still plans to close down the facility at Guantanamo Bay before he leaves office in January. Biden probably doesn't remember that his former boss, Barack Obama, campaigned for president in 2008 on closing Guantanamo Bay and on his second day in office, signed an executive order ordering its closure within a year. It's 2024.

REPORTER: Does Biden still plan to close Guantanamo Bay prison before he leaves office?



KJP: Yes. pic.twitter.com/B1byqBh4kp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2024

First Bagrahm and now this — Steve 🏴‍☠️ (@SteveOreno11) August 1, 2024

So are you going to put them in general population prisons in the US? No problems detected there 🤡 — Michelle Snyder (@mrjrsnyder1) August 1, 2024

Biden can’t tie his shoes. Who are the clowns behind the scenes who are making this happen? — MidWest Katie (@katie_midw30281) August 1, 2024

Where have I heard this before? — 59Corvette (@59Corvette1) August 1, 2024

The idiot probably even expects to give the base back to Cuba where we've had close contact on our closest enemy who gets visited and does exercises with other enemies all the time. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) August 1, 2024

Biden is still in office? — Bkamper (@Bkamper3) August 1, 2024

This actually sounds like the kind of thing Biden's handlers would do as he's on his way out the door.

