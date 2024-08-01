FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Biden-Harris Reach Plea Deal for Terrorist Planners, 9/11 Families Coalition 'Deeply Troub...
Jordanian Nationals Who Tried to Breach Marine Base Walk Free After Posting Bail
No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on...
PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
MSNBC Rages, Liberal Meltdown at Trump Truth Bombs!
Biden Asks Why Trump Didn't Get All These Prisoners Freed When HE Was...
Biden Stomps on the Mother of All Projection Rakes With This Backfired Attempt...

President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves Office

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden administration has apparently reached a plea deal with the self-described architect of the 9/11 terror attacks and two accomplices. The details of the plea deal are not being made public. The plea deal has angered the families of those killed in the terrorist attack, and now the New York City Firefighters Union has put out a statement saying it's "disgusting and disappointing" that the three terrorists are being allowed to escape justice. Asked for comment, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared that the White House "didn't have a role in this."

Advertisement

Because no one's told him about it?

Recommended

FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

In a related follow-up question, Jean-Pierre was asked if President Joe Biden still plans to close down the facility at Guantanamo Bay before he leaves office in January. Biden probably doesn't remember that his former boss, Barack Obama, campaigned for president in 2008 on closing Guantanamo Bay and on his second day in office, signed an executive order ordering its closure within a year. It's 2024.

Advertisement

This actually sounds like the kind of thing Biden's handlers would do as he's on his way out the door.

***

Tags: GUANTANAMO BAY JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Amy Curtis
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are REGISTERED TO VOTE
Amy Curtis
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
Brett T.
CNN’s Dana Bash Highlights Biden’s ‘Mic Drop Moment’ Against Trump
Brett T.
AirTNT: Story Behind How Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Was Killed Is WILD
Amy Curtis
OOF: Schumer Won't Commit Senate Votes for Biden's Radical Supreme Court Overhaul
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes Amy Curtis
Advertisement