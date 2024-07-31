Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for...
LAWFARE: Biden's Supreme Court 'Reforms' Won't Be Fairly Applied or Enforced (Duh)
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network
Weird: Harris Campaign Says She No Longer Supports Federal Jobs Guarantee
Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'
Terrorist Sympathizers: Check Out This Reuters Headline on Dead Hamas Leader (And How...
Decency Is On the Ballot: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Kamala's Atlanta Rally With...
Segregation Is (D)ifferent When Democrats Do It: 'ANNHPI Men for Harris' Now a...
Here's Kamala Harris Confirming Definitively That She's Indian (or Identifies That Way)
ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists
Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are...
Kamala Harris 'Recalibrates' Policy Pitch to Battle Trump (Translation: She's FLIP FLOPPIN...

Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As Twitchy reported Monday, Google is engaging in even more election interference in 2024, and it didn't take them long to switch their search algorithm to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris wherever possible. We tried it ourselves: We typed "Donald Trump" into Google's search bar and got results for "News about Harris • Donald Trump" It's still going on … search for "Trump rally" and receive news about "Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta."

Advertisement

He's not wrong. Note that all the search results for "Trump rally" point to stories about Harris challenging Trump to a debate — though her line, "if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face" might blow up as badly as, "Well, make my day, pal" worked for President Joe Biden.

A salient point from yesterday:

She's not even the nominee yet (officially).

In any case, Harris is re-inviting Trump to the debate he never scheduled with her.

Recommended

Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for President
Amy
Advertisement

Oh, he will. That's his thing.

Remember on July 17 when then vice-presidential candidate Harris was hot to debate J.D. Vance? Trump's response was savage:

We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.

Advertisement

He knew.

Hold your fake convention when the coup is made official and then maybe Trump will schedule a debate with the Democratic presidential nominee.

***

Tags: ATLANTA DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS NOMINEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for President
Amy
Someone's Cranky! AG Merrick Garland's FURIOUS About Trump Document Case Dismissal
Amy Curtis
ABC Reporter Stunned Trump Had the Nerve to Address Black Journalists
Brett T.
WaPo's Karen Attiah Says the NABJ Inviting Donald Trump Was a 'Colossal Mistake'
Brett T.
Yikes! Kamala Harris Advisor Tied to Iranian Influence Network
justmindy
Illegal Alien Who Carjacked and Ran Over Grandmother Had California Driver's License
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Big Tech CEO David Marcus 'Crosses the Rubicon' to Endorse Trump for President Amy
Advertisement