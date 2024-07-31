Kamala Harris Challenges Donald Trump to Debate: ‘Say It to My Face’

As Twitchy reported Monday, Google is engaging in even more election interference in 2024, and it didn't take them long to switch their search algorithm to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris wherever possible. We tried it ourselves: We typed "Donald Trump" into Google's search bar and got results for "News about Harris • Donald Trump" It's still going on … search for "Trump rally" and receive news about "Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta."

holy cow it's real 😂 pic.twitter.com/ltqRHqoxCX — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 31, 2024

If you want the latest news about Kamala Harris, just search for Donald Trump. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 31, 2024

He's not wrong. Note that all the search results for "Trump rally" point to stories about Harris challenging Trump to a debate — though her line, "if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face" might blow up as badly as, "Well, make my day, pal" worked for President Joe Biden.

A salient point from yesterday:

Kamala (reading from her teleprompter) claims President Trump "pulled out" of debating her.



After President Trump kicked Biden's ass so hard at the last debate that he dropped out of the race, Democrats don't even have a nominee. pic.twitter.com/nw0UvmXjrK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

She's not even the nominee yet (officially).

Kamala didn’t receive a single vote. She has been installed by donors. She’s not been nominated by anyone to anything. https://t.co/v8vq5zMlWc — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 31, 2024

In any case, Harris is re-inviting Trump to the debate he never scheduled with her.

Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.



Because, as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024

Oh, he will. That's his thing.

The fact that you don’t understand how cringe this is, is hilarious. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 31, 2024

Kamala got ZERO votes and isn't even the official nominee yet. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2024

You’re not a serious candidate. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris never went through a primary. She’s illegitimate. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024

Donald Trump has already responded to this.



You’re just bull shitting now. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 31, 2024

Remember on July 17 when then vice-presidential candidate Harris was hot to debate J.D. Vance? Trump's response was savage:

We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.

He knew.

This is so cringe — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 31, 2024

Become the actual nominee and I'm sure he will... — Hexologist™ 🇺🇸 (@Hexologist31) July 31, 2024

Would it unburden you? — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 31, 2024

Try winning a primary first before you talk tough. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) July 31, 2024

Why would the Republican candidate debate someone who never received a single primary vote? You’re a joke. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 31, 2024

Hold your fake convention when the coup is made official and then maybe Trump will schedule a debate with the Democratic presidential nominee.

